Which smartphones are the ones that emit the most and least radiation?

Smartphones have become an integral part of our daily lives and most of us spend several hours a day on their phones.

Since our phones emit a small amount of radiation, we are exposing ourselves to radiation for hours each day. Now, not all phones emit the same amounts of radiation.

The parameter used to measure radiation emissions from phones is the specific absorption rate (SAR). It is the unit of measurement that represents the amount of electromagnetic energy absorbed by the body when using a mobile device.

The United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has set radiation standards for mobile phones at 1.6 watts per kilogram, while in Europe it is 2.0 watts per kilogram.

With the help of data collected by the German Federal Office for Radiation Protection we can know the radiation emissions from some of the most popular smartphones on the market today.

The smartphones that emit the most radiation

The Motorola Edge it has the highest radiation emission with a SAR value of 1.79 watts of radiation per kilogram. This is higher than most smartphones on the market today, and technically higher than the FCC allows.

Second is the ZTE Axon 11 5G of with 1.59, followed by the OnePlus 6T in third place with 1.55 W/kg. The Sony Xperia XA2 Plus with 1.41 and the Google Pixel 3 XL and 3A XL with 1.39 they complete the top five positions.

Smartphones that emit less radiation

The smartphone with the lowest SAR value is the ZTE Blade V10with 0.13 watts of radiation per kilogram.

Samsung mobile devices are the ones with the least risk of radiation. The company has four phones considered the best in the category. The Samsung GalaxyNote 10+ it is the best model in its range, since it emits a meager 0.19 watts per kilogram.

Other popular smartphones

The iPhone 13 Pro it emits 0.99 watts per kilogram, practically the same as the Pixel 6 with 1 watt per kilogram.

On his side, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra it is below with 0.71 watts per kilogram, while the Galaxy S22 family is not yet in the database.

Is there reason to worry?

There is currently no significant research showing the harmful effects of radiation from phones. Despite this, people who are in contact with their devices for prolonged periods can at least choose which brands reduce exposure if they wish.

The German Office for Radiation Protection considers that a value of 0.6 watts per kilogram is low electromagnetic radiation.

On the other hand, the World Health Organization has established that the recommended limit in mobile phones is 2 watts per kilogram.