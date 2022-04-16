How to protect access to an app on your iPhone with a passcode

With all the information we store on our phones, having someone snoop on your device isn’t the best idea.

For example, if you leave your phone with a co-worker to show them an email, the last thing you want is for them to open apps with private information.

Fortunately, there is a way (a bit far-fetched, yes) to block any app on the iPhone so that no one else can enter if they don’t know a code.

The way to do it is to use the Time of Use functionality introduced by Apple with iOS 12. This feature not only provides insights into how you spend time on your iPhone, but also gives users tools to limit screen time on specific apps if desired.

These are the steps you must follow to protect one or more apps:

go to Settings > Use time and make sure the feature is turned on. Go to the main Screen Time settings panel and select Use code for “Time of use”. Once this is done, you can set a new passcode specifically for Time in Use limits. Go back to the main settings panel and select the option App Usage Limitsyes

Once there, you can choose the apps you want to restrict. By choosing an app, you can add a time limit for that app. Make sure to keep the time limit to something short, like 1 minute. Remember that you can bypass the restriction with the access code.