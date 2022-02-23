The iPhone 14 would significantly improve the battery thanks to a change…

Apple is already thinking about improving the internal components of the iPhone 14, a big change is coming and it would be related to the battery. Those from Cupertino will replace Samsung with TSMC in terms of 5G chips. They will be smaller and better.

iPhone 14 with the best battery thanks to a simple adjustment

According to information from Taiwan Economic Daily News, TSMC will take over a task carried by Samsung, all 5G chip orders dedicated to Apple’s iPhone 14. The chips in question will use a 6-nanometer architecture. This is the report detailing the process of TSMC’s change.

TSMC updated the 6nm RF process description on the company blog last year. Since every additional square millimeter of smart machine motherboard area will reduce battery size by the same proportion, it will also affect battery life. The reduction of large component 5G RF transceivers will free up space in the area. According to information from last year’s TSMC technical forum, the 6nm RF process provides significantly reduced power consumption and area for 5G RF transceivers below 6GHz and millimeter wave bands, considering the performance, features and battery life required by consumers. Improved performance and power efficiency for compatibility with WiFi 6/6e.

The 5G chip upgrade will not have an upgrade but will focus on RF transceiver chips.

Positive changes for users

The new chip will make room for longer battery life. Despite the fact that 5G modems consume a lot of battery, the user will notice the improvement in daily use. Apple suggests turning off 5G when not in use.