Motorola Edge 30 Pro with official Snapdragon 8 Gen1, specifications and price

After coming in a bit behind the competition with the “old” Edge 20 Pro, Motorola plays early this year and launches its successor on the market today, that is Edge 30 Prowhich is also the first smartphone with the new Snapdragon 8 Gen1 to be available in Italy. A few hours ago OPPO has in fact made its Find X5 Pro official, also based on the same platform, which will however be really available only in a few days.

Edge 30 Pro is therefore configured as Motorola’s new flagship product and as such is very well finished from the point of view of assembly and materials. Front and back are made of glass, while the frame is made of fiberglass reinforced. There is the IP52 certification which certifies the resistance to water splashes and dust, therefore waterproofing in case of immersion is not guaranteed. The dimensions are certainly not contained but refer to what is the average of smartphones with displays of similar dimensions.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro 75.9 x 163 x 8.79 mm

6.7 inches – 2400×1080 px Motorola Edge 20 Pro 76 x 163 x 7.99 mm

6.67 inches – 2400×1080 px

In detail, let’s talk about one 6.7-inch diagonal screen, made with OLED technology and equipped with a resolution of 2400×1800 pixels and a maximum refresh rate of 144Hz. This is a 10-bit panel that also offers compatibility with HDR content with support for the HDR10 + standard. Compared to last year, the audio goes from mono to stereo, with the ear capsule acting as a second speaker.

As already mentioned, under the body beats one Snapdragon 8 Gen1 with Adreno 730 GPU accompanied by 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of storage on UFS 3.1 memories. The storage is not expandable as the SIM tray can only accommodate two SIM cards in Nano format. Thanks to the x65 modem, 5G is supported for both SIMs, obviously only on one of these at a time. There is of course also WiFi 6e and Bluetooth in version 5.2.

MOTOROLA EDGE 30 PRO DATA SHEET

Display: 6.7 “pOLED, FHD + (2400 x 1080), 20: 9, 144Hz, HDR10 +

6.7 “pOLED, FHD + (2400 x 1080), 20: 9, 144Hz, HDR10 + SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with Adreno 730 GPU

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with Adreno 730 GPU RAM: 12GB

12GB Internal memory: 256 GB

256 GB Cameras: Rear main wide angle: 50MP, Omnivision OV50A aperture f / 1.8, OIS Rear ultra-wide angle secondary: 50 MP aperture f / 2.2, FOV 114 ° Rear secondary depth camera: 2 MP f / 2.4 Wide angle front: 60 MP, f / 2.2

Battery: 4,800 mAh dual-cell

4,800 mAh dual-cell Refill: 68W wired, 15W wireless, 5W reverse

68W wired, 15W wireless, 5W reverse Connectivity: 4G / 5G SA, Dual SIM 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and Wi-Fi 6e

4G / 5G SA, Dual SIM 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and Wi-Fi 6e Audio: stereo

stereo Other: IP52 certified, front and rear glass and fiberglass for the frame

IP52 certified, front and rear glass and fiberglass for the frame OS: MyUX based on Android 12

MyUX based on Android 12 Dimensions and weight: 163 x 75.9 x 8.79mm / 196g

The battery inside the body is from 4,800 mAh and in package is included the 68W charger which is also the maximum charging power supported by the smartphone. There are also wireless charging up to 15W and reverse charging up to 5W.

Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be available starting today at a list price of 849 euros for the only version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. One will then be active until March 6 promotion on Amazon that will give access to an immediate discount of 100 eurosthus making it possible to purchase it at an effective price of 749 euros.

