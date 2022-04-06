LG reveals the list of smartphones that will update to Android 12 this quarter

Last year, LG closed its mobile phone business, but the company assured that it would not leave already launched smartphones in the lurch, but would continue to support them through software updates for some time.

Now the company has revealed a list of smartphones that will receive the new Android 12 update in the South Korean market.

LG has revealed that smartphones LG Q92 5G, LG V50 ThinQ and LG V50S ThinQ will receive the Android 12 update in the second quarter of this year, while smartphones LG Q52, LG Velvet and LG Wing will receive security updates.

The LG V60 smartphone is missing from the list of devices that will receive the new update, but since the device did not come out in the South Korean market, it is not included in the update list in South Korea.

It has also revealed that smartphones LG Wing and LG Velvet they will receive the next major update to the operating system: Android 13, which is expected to be released in the third quarter of 2022.

We hope to know soon this same list for the rest of the markets where LG operated.