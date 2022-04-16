MobileAndroid

Realme 9 Pro + Free Fire Limited Edition: unveiled in Europe on April 21st

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Realme 9 Pro + arrived in mid-February together with his younger brother 9 Pro. And now, as anticipated by the rumors, is about to present itself in an unprecedented guiseproving that it is truly a “chameleonic” product, as we told you in our review referring to the particular iridescent finish of the back cover.

The announcement comes directly from the company: soon it will be time to Realme 9 Pro + Free Fire Limited Edition with the preview presentation in Europe scheduled for Thursday 21 April. It will be a device equal to the original model as far as technical specifications are concerned, but different in terms of design with a customization that also includes the packaging and is dedicated – as evidenced by the name – to the mobile survival shooter Free Fire.

Read morePixel 4 crops up on Geekbench running ‘Android R’


STILL IRIDING, BUT MORE LIKE A GAMING PHONE

Read:

TCL 30 and TCL 30+, AMOLED screen for cheap mobiles and an autonomy that aims to be notorious

The back remains iridescent, albeit in a different way than the Realme 9 Pro +, with a dark and mirror color that has red, green and blue reflections depending on how the light hits the device. Everything is enriched by a graphic insert that adopts the aggressive grammar typical of devices designed for gaming, complete with the writing “Free Fire” to sign the smartphone in the lower part, under the Realme that instead occupies the central portion and develops in vertical.

Read moreSamsung pledges to fix camera bugs in the S20 Ultra found by reviews

As anticipated, beyond the aesthetics there should be no differences: this Realme 9 Pro + Free Fire Edition will therefore mount the same components as the standard version and therefore will offer a SoC MediaTek Dimensity 920a 6.43-inch Full HD + AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate, a 4,500 mAh with SuperDart refill from 60W and a rear photographic module consisting of a main of 50 MP, a wide angle of 8 MP and a macro of 2 MP, while the selfie cam will be 16 MP.

The only unknown factor could concern the cutting of the memories: if for Realme 9 Pro + you can choose between 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage space, for this special edition the manufacturer could choose to offer only one configuration ( which in that case would presumably be the most generous). For now, the details stop here: on April 21 we will know if further surprises await us.

Read moreAndroid rolls out default web browser option screen on set up

REALME 9 PRO + FREE FIRE LIMITED EDITION: TECHNICAL SHEET

  • SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • display: 6.43 inch AMOLED Full HD +, 1080×2400 pixels, refresh rate up to 90Hz
  • memories: 8 or 6 GB of RAM and 256 or 128 GB of storage, expandable via microSD cards up to 1 TB
  • cameras
    • main rear: 50 MP f / 1.8, Sony IMX766 sensor
    • ultra-wide angle rear: 8 MP f / 2.2
    • rear macro: 2 MP f / 2.4
    • front: 16 MP
  • connectivity: 5G, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0
  • inputs: USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack
  • fingerprint reader: integrated in the display
  • drums: 4,500mAh, 60W SuperDart Fast Charging
  • interface: Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12

Realme 9 Pro Plus is available online from Amazon at 349 euros. To see the other 8 offers click here. (updated February 28, 2022, 02:22 am)

Read:

How to connect a PS5 controller to your Android mobile

Previous articleWhich smartphones are the ones that emit the most and least radiation?
Next articleGoogle Camera for Pixel updates: version 8.4.600 ready for download
Abraham

Related articles

Android

Vivo X Note Aerospace Edition: Do you want a fragment of a lunar meteorite?

You liked Vivo X Note with yours huge 7-inch display? Or maybe you prefer the folding form factor...
Android

Android 13 may reduce the loading times of video games

Android 13 could bring among many other things, also a significant one reduced loading times of video games:...
Android

Will Oppo Reno8 be the first smartphone with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1?

OPPO Reno8 could be the first smartphone equipped with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip: the renowned leaker known...
Android

Google Camera for Pixel updates: version 8.4.600 ready for download

Keep the Pixel warm, if the phone hasn't already done so on its own you should have a...