Realme 9 Pro + Free Fire Limited Edition: unveiled in Europe on April 21st

Realme 9 Pro + arrived in mid-February together with his younger brother 9 Pro. And now, as anticipated by the rumors, is about to present itself in an unprecedented guiseproving that it is truly a “chameleonic” product, as we told you in our review referring to the particular iridescent finish of the back cover.

The announcement comes directly from the company: soon it will be time to Realme 9 Pro + Free Fire Limited Edition with the preview presentation in Europe scheduled for Thursday 21 April. It will be a device equal to the original model as far as technical specifications are concerned, but different in terms of design with a customization that also includes the packaging and is dedicated – as evidenced by the name – to the mobile survival shooter Free Fire.



STILL IRIDING, BUT MORE LIKE A GAMING PHONE

The back remains iridescent, albeit in a different way than the Realme 9 Pro +, with a dark and mirror color that has red, green and blue reflections depending on how the light hits the device. Everything is enriched by a graphic insert that adopts the aggressive grammar typical of devices designed for gaming, complete with the writing “Free Fire” to sign the smartphone in the lower part, under the Realme that instead occupies the central portion and develops in vertical.

As anticipated, beyond the aesthetics there should be no differences: this Realme 9 Pro + Free Fire Edition will therefore mount the same components as the standard version and therefore will offer a SoC MediaTek Dimensity 920a 6.43-inch Full HD + AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate, a 4,500 mAh with SuperDart refill from 60W and a rear photographic module consisting of a main of 50 MP, a wide angle of 8 MP and a macro of 2 MP, while the selfie cam will be 16 MP.

The only unknown factor could concern the cutting of the memories: if for Realme 9 Pro + you can choose between 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage space, for this special edition the manufacturer could choose to offer only one configuration ( which in that case would presumably be the most generous). For now, the details stop here: on April 21 we will know if further surprises await us.

REALME 9 PRO + FREE FIRE LIMITED EDITION: TECHNICAL SHEET

SoC : MediaTek Dimensity 920

: MediaTek Dimensity 920 display : 6.43 inch AMOLED Full HD +, 1080×2400 pixels, refresh rate up to 90Hz

: 6.43 inch AMOLED Full HD +, 1080×2400 pixels, refresh rate up to 90Hz memories : 8 or 6 GB of RAM and 256 or 128 GB of storage, expandable via microSD cards up to 1 TB

: 8 or 6 GB of RAM and 256 or 128 GB of storage, expandable via microSD cards up to 1 TB cameras main rear : 50 MP f / 1.8, Sony IMX766 sensor ultra-wide angle rear : 8 MP f / 2.2 rear macro : 2 MP f / 2.4 front : 16 MP

connectivity : 5G, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

: 5G, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 inputs : USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack

: USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack fingerprint reader : integrated in the display

: integrated in the display drums : 4,500mAh, 60W SuperDart Fast Charging

: 4,500mAh, 60W SuperDart Fast Charging interface: Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12

