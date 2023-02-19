WhatsApp Web: so you can share images in HD with the best quality

WhatsApp Web the extension of the social network for computers now it will compete with other messaging platforms that allow you to send Photographs in high qualitywithout these being compressed, since before, users also used a third party to perform this action, as is the case with WeTransfer where they could share all the files they wanted and send them through a link.

Previously, the messaging platform compressed all the photos that were sent in the application, taking away the quality of the image, since for WhatsApp Web the files were very large and did not allow sharing so that they could be delivered immediately.

Now Goal developed a new function that allows the user to share photos without the need to alter or reduce their megapixels and that it also only reached the web version of the application, where people can share them with their different friends and relatives. However, the possibility of this option also being available for smartphones is being studied.

“HD Quality”, the new tool with which you can share photos in the highest quality that WhatsApp Web can.

How to send HD photos

To send photos in the original quality, WhatsApp has three tools for you to choose the quality of the photos or videos that you are going to share on the social network, in which it is “automatic”, “Best Quality” and “data saving”, so you can choose the best one for your preference.

But now a new function was added “HD quality” on the platform, with which you can share the photos with your contacts in the highest quality that WhatsApp Web can. However, to perform this action you will need to have the version Beta from the social network on your device iOS or Android.

You will then be able to access WhatsApp Web on your computer and link your account as normal with the QR code. Choose the conversation you want to send the photo to and the image editor will open and there you will find the “HD” tool, with which you can maintain the quality of the file.

But when you do this, your internal storage space might fill up as HD photo quality loads a lot of megapixels which can lead to a completely full memory.

WhatsApp Web: learn about the last 5 new features and how to activate them. (Photo: Capture)

Transcribe voice messages to text

A version of the WhatsApp update for devices with the iOS operating system includes a new function as part of the Meta messages application that consists of transcribing voice notes that are sent by other users in a private chat to text. .

WABetaInfo He assured that the function is in the development phase, work began in 2021, but it was not until now that any news regarding the operation of this additional feature of the application could be seen.

This new function would not involve an application or an additional extension that can support WhatsApp, but rather this will have the particularity that it will be done internally within the platform’s systems.

Likewise, the languages ​​that can be accessed to configure the function will not be incorporated into the platform by default, but must be downloaded additionally since both the application and the Apple system do not share data packages.

The transcription function does not have minimum requirements for its incorporation into iOS devices either, although according to WABetaInfo it would only be available for the most recent versions of the iOS operating system. Manzana.