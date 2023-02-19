Four tips for parents to manage YouTube Kids

ouTube Kids gives parents all the controls to customize their children’s experience to their specific needs. (photo: Google)

under the International Safer Internet Day, Youtube extends protections for children and tweens when signing in to YouTube Kids on the devices. As the platform mentions, there are different options to provide a better experience and security to the user.

“Each family relates differently to the technology and the media. We offer various options for parents and guardians to decide what is best for their sons and daughters, and we continue to work on new ways to improve these experiences, ”she said.

Among the possibilities is that older adults create a supervised Google account for minors to use YouTube, so they can link each of the accounts to that of their children to manage their experience within the Web.

How to protect children

YouTube Kids gives parents all the controls to customize their children’s experience to their specific needs. They can create a profile for each son or daughter with individual settings, block content or approve specific channels and videos.

Likewise, they will be able to share content from the platform directly on YouTube Kids. “Our supervised YouTube experience works well for families with tweens who have their own mobile device or want their own account,” the organization said.

In 2022, the company expanded support for these supervised accounts so that preteen users can access YouTube from video consoles. video game, Smart TVthe application of Youtube music, among others.

This will help them respect the choice of fathers and mothers and have a better content configuration parameter for home devices, in which underage users can watch videos or listen to their favorite music.

YouTube launched a YouTube Kids playlist, “Build a Safer Internet”, which will include content that raises awareness about the safe use of technology

YouTube Kids Special Playlist

On the other hand, there’s a special YouTube Kids playlist for internet safety tips. “Today’s boys and girls will be lifelong users of technology, and continuing education is important to their long-term safety and success,” they said.

That’s why the app launched a YouTube Kids playlist, “Build a Safer Internet”, which you will see when you open the apps from YouTube Kids. “The playlist will include content that raises awareness about the safe, responsible and positive use of technology for the whole family,” they mentioned.

With these videos, the company aims to help parents and their families navigate the digital world, with video tips and songs for kids about Internet safety and resources to address screen time.

The YouTube platform has launched a suite of tools to help people manage the time they spend on YouTube (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

The time spent on the Internet

It has also launched a set of tools to help people manage the time they spend on YouTube, such as reminders for “Bedtime“, he “play time” and controls to customize autoplay.

Now, YouTube makes it easy to access your data through the page “Your data on YouTube”. There, you’ll find a summary of your content and activity data, as well as settings and controls for managing it.

With this, you’ll be able to browse or clear your activity on YouTube and review your watch and search history, which helps improve your recommendations on the platform.