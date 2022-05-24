Nokia G11 Plus protagonist of the rumors: the camera takes a step forward

The new Nokia has long since abandoned the race for the top of the range in the Android smartphone sector, but still seems very interested in competing in the most critical and aggressive segment of the industry: the low-end. After presenting the two Nokia G21 and G11, it seems that his next device will go to position itself right in the middle of its current offer.

NOKIA INSISTS ON THE LOW BAND

Let’s talk about the next Nokia G11 Plus hence the updated variant of the current Nokia G11 (you see it in the opening image) with respect to which it should introduce important innovations regarding the photographic sector. At the moment there are not many details on the complete technical specifications, but the first sightings of the smartphone – identified by the initials TA-1413 – seem to indicate the presence of a photographic sensor from 50 MegaPixela clear step up from the G11’s main 13MP.

If you are thinking that such an update is a bit too extreme for such a low-end device, know that this is not all that unlikely, since the sensor in question should be exactly the same already equipped on the Nokia G21, or a Samsung ISOCELL S5KJN1 1 / 2.76 “, so we are certainly not talking about a state-of-the-art sensor. Despite this, it is still a good choice for the low end.

The launch of the Nokia G11 Plus shouldn’t be far off given that the smartphone has been spotted several times – even on a retailer’s website – with different acronyms dedicated to the numerous variants (TA-1421, TA-1408, TA-1413 and TA-1429), so it is likely that the presentation will not is far away and that the smartphone will be released in many global markets. The only easily confirmed detail, at the moment, is the presence of a Unisoc chip, therefore in line with the rest of the G series.