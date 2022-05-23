WhatsApp: iOS 10 and 11 support end in October. Which iPhones will be excluded

Whatsapp prepares to officially discontinue support for older versions of the iOS operating system and consequently to the smartphones that continue to use them. The managers of the popular messaging platform have begun to set up one notification to warn owners of an iPhone based on iOS 10 and 11 that support for these software releases will fail starting from 24 October next. The note was first identified by colleagues from WABetaInfoand is confirmed by the official support page which indicates iOS 12 as the version from which WhatsApp provides software support.





IPHONE 5 AND 5C EXCLUDED FROM OCTOBER

IPHONE 5 AND 5C EXCLUDED FROM OCTOBER

The notification will invite you to update the iOS operating system by moving to a more recent version, a possibility that all models based on iOS 10 and 11 will have, including iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S, with the exception of two models, which therefore from the end of October will stay excluded from official support provided by WhatsApp: iPhone 5

iPhone 5C