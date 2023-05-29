WhatsApp tests a great improvement for video calls, what is it about?

- Advertisement -

The WhatsApp messaging application is preparing an innovative feature for its video : the possibility of sharing the screen of mobile phones when this function is active. In this way, it will allow other participants to view it in real time. Currently, some users of the beta version already have access to this function. Sharing the screen during a video call is almost essential in computer video calling applications, especially for professional use (for personal, not so much, but it is also used a lot). Gradually it has also been reaching mobile video calls, but to date it was not a WhatsApp option. This new functionality will surely be useful for many users. An image that is completely revealing From WaBetaInfo, the arrival of the novelty we are talking about has been revealed and that it is taking the usual steps in the application to reach WhatsApp users. At the moment everything is restricted to the test application, but once it is verified that it works properly, it will be released in the final and stable version of the development. This function is already available for certain users who use the development called WhatsApp Beta (specifically version 2.23.11.19), and you can verify if you have access to it when starting a video call. At that moment, you will notice the presence of a new button with the image of a mobile and an arrow. When pressed, the terminal will request permission to capture the screen. Everything is as seen in the image below: Once permission is granted, the image to be displayed is what is displayed on the mobile phone screen, instead of what is captured by the camera, which is usual . The other participants will be able to see our screen, although they will not be able to interact with it. Therefore, this function will be very useful to show content, such as presentations, for example, or to receive remote assistance, allowing someone to guide us in the use of the mobile device. A good advance for WhatsApp With this arrival, having to resort to screenshots or a photo will be something of the past, for example, to tell a friend or family member the steps to take to change a parameter on the phone (something that leads more than one person down the street of bitterness). The fact of sharing the screen during a video call has become more and more common, and one example is that this function can be used in developments such as Telegram. Therefore, this is one of those that was more than necessary to be offered in WhatsApp so as not to lose distance with its competition. >