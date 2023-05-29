The Xiaomi Scooter 4 and Scooter 4 Lite scooters arrive in Spain, their price is spectacular

scooter-4-and-scooter-4- -scooters- .jpg" width="980" height="565" >

The Xiaomi company has recently announced the renewal of part of its line of electric scooters. Two of the new releases, the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 and the Scooter 4 Lite, are destined to become true best sellers thanks to their excellent value for money. Next, we will provide you with detailed information about their specifications and s now that they are a reality in Spain.

Let’s start with the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4, which is emerging as the new reference for the most demanding public within the company’s scooter catalogue. To comply with Spanish regulations, this model has a maximum speed of 25 km/h. equipped with a 7,650mAh battery and an engine with a maximum power of 600W, the new scooter promises a very high performance. In addition, thanks to its engine, it can climb slopes of up to 16%, with a more than acceptable response.

In terms of safety, this scooter has a eABS double braking system on the rear wheel, backed by electronic ABS to prevent lockups under hard braking situations. Its 10-inch tires are designed to withstand impacts, adding an extra level of protection. Regarding the autonomy of this Xiaomi model, this model has improved compared to its predecessor, now offering the possibility of travel up to 35 km on a single charge. Also, like its previous version, this scooter easily folds up for easy transport.

The Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Lite also arrives

On the other hand, we have the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Lite, which is a slightly less powerful version, but equally good in terms of performance. Compared to its big brother, the engine of this model has a maximum power of 300W, which means you can climb slopes of up to 14%. In addition, the battery capacity is reduced to 5,200mAhwhich provides a range of 20 kilometers, thus being a good option for short-distance urban journeys.

In terms of safety, this Xiaomi model has a drum brake system, backed by Xiaomi’s E-ABS system, which further improves safety while driving. The tires on this model are slightly smaller at 8.5 inches, but they are still impact resistant. With a weight of 15kg, this scooter is easy to handle and transport. Plus, share the same app and compatibilities than its more powerful version.

Price in Spain of these scooters

Regarding price and availability, the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 is now available in Spain for 499.99 euros. On the other hand, the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Lite It can also be purchased in our country today for €399.99. The truth is that you get an excellent quality / price ratio.

