WhatsApp lets you view statuses in the chat list in new beta version for desktop

WhatsApp has finally started testing the function of viewing contact statuses directly through the chat list in the desktop version. In a new beta version released this Monday (05), the users will be able to see posts from friends and family with just one click about your icons🇧🇷

As noted in the screenshot below released by the website WABetaInfo, the feature will work in the same way as it does in the Android and iOS version: a segmented circle can be seen around the contact’s profile picture. Just click on the icon for the status update to be displayed on the screen.