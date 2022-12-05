WhatsApp lets you view statuses in the chat list in new beta version for desktop

WhatsApp has finally started testing the function of viewing contact statuses directly through the chat list in the desktop version. In a new beta version released this Monday (05), the users will be able to see posts from friends and family with just one click about your icons🇧🇷
As noted in the screenshot below released by the website WABetaInfo, the feature will work in the same way as it does in the Android and iOS version: a segmented circle can be seen around the contact’s profile picture. Just click on the icon for the status update to be displayed on the screen.
WhatsApp released the function on desktop beta with version number 2.2246.6🇧🇷 For now, only a portion of testers who have upgraded to this build are getting the status view feature in the chat list, but it may be a few days before it becomes available to everyone.
With the upcoming stable release, it is possible that the company will make the desktop app experience more similar to the mobile version. In the last month, WhatsApp implemented a new tab for calls in the sidebar, allowing you to view the history of voice and video calls made by the user on all devices.
In a related note, Meta released the integration of WhatsApp with services from Poli, a Europeian communication and sales startup, to make the messenger even more complete with customer management features for companies.
