TC Teach: how to remove followers from Instagram

If you’ve been following us for a while, then you’ve probably noticed that in addition to keeping you informed, we’re always trying to add more knowledge to your everyday life, with tips and tutorials so you can get the most out of your devices and apps. Today, continuing this routine, we present another tip; this time, for Instagram users! Learn below how to remove followers from the social network part of Meta.

How to remove Instagram followers

Removing followers can be a great alternative for those who want to remove unwanted people from their social network; despite offering less control. - Advertisement - Unlike blocking, which can be easily identifiable, removing a follower can easily go under the radar. This is because the biggest tip that a person can receive that they have been removed is the re-display of the “Follow” button – but the most attentive ones, who notice, can attribute this change to an error on the platform, not directly to you. Here’s how to remove followers: On Instagram, go to your profile and tap “ followers 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 Now, scroll through the list to find the desired follower or use the search at the top of the screen;

Once the desired follower has been found, tap the “ To remove 🇧🇷

🇧🇷 Confirm the action by tapping “To remove” again. Repeat the process with other followers if necessary.





You learned how to remove followers from your Instagram account! From now on, your publications will no longer appear for removed profiles, as if they had voluntarily unfollowed you. If your account is private, the removed accounts will lose access completely, and you will need to send a new request to follow. As you might guess at this point, you won’t be able to get followers removed this way back. With that, for a removed person to follow you again, they will have to actively make this gesture. - Advertisement -