WhatsApp, changing the language will be child’s play

By: Abraham

WhatsApp is one of the most common messaging applications on a global scale, including some areas where more idioms are widespread. But change languageto date, it is not a simple and intuitive procedure: and the Meta team has decided to intervene precisely on this aspect, creating a way to carry out the operation directly within the app.

A NOVELTY THAT ANTICIPATES ANDROID 13

As reported by WaBetaInfowith the version 2.22.10.2 of the beta of WhatsApp for Android the developers have begun to extend the ability to change the language by adjusting the settings to a larger number of testers.

This is not an absolute novelty, since some users on the Indian market had already received this function (precisely starting from beta 2.22.9.13), but an important step towards a wider distribution, which will eventually come to include all.

The screen captures provided by WaBetaInfo allow us to appreciate how to access the menu that allows you to change the language it is sufficient to act on the menu accessible via the three dots in the upper right corner following the path Settings -> App language. From here, through the list that will appear on the screen, it will then be possible to select the language to be used.

The simplification of the language change for individual apps is, as we explained in our dedicated article, one of the many innovations that Google wants to introduce at the system level with Android 13. Therefore the WhatsApp function in the future could be redundant.

However, it should be emphasized that, obviously, not all smartphones will be affected by the update to the next version of the green robot, and those who benefit from it will do so at different times: and therefore integrating this possibility directly on WhatsApp allows to standardize the experience. for all users.

