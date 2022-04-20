Google Pay, Wallet reappears: let’s take a preview look at the interface

MobileAndroid

Last week, a new wallet icon linked to Google Pay appeared that immediately created some doubts regarding the intentions of Mountain View. Should we have expected a service revolution, complete with a changed logo? Today, thanks to the journalist Mishaal Rahman, we have an initial answer to these questions.

The screenshots shared on Twitter by Rahman allow us to give one preview look at the new interface for the Wallet that big G is developing for Google Play Services. It should therefore not be a radical overhaul of Google Pay, but only a tweak to the Wallet.

Recall that Google Wallet appeared in 2011 as an NFC payment app, but in 2018 when in Mountain View they decided to tidy up and simplify things, it disappeared and was absorbed together with Android Pay by Google Pay. After several years of inaction, however, it seems that Wallet is about to return as a separate position for the management of cards (not only those for payments, but also documents and loyalty cards, of course), moreover with convenience such as the ability to automatically add your tickets in your wallet simply thanks to the integration with Gmail.

In any case, the details of the matter are not yet very clear: the information we have today is reliable but not definitive, and for such a stratified issue it is necessary that Google come out and explain how this new Wallet will integrate into the field of Google Play Services, perhaps revealing in what direction it intends to develop Google Pay in the near future.

