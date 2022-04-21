MobileAndroid

Google Nearby Share is about to get even more useful with something new

By: Abraham

We live in a world where everything is connected, but then we realize that if we have to quickly pass a file from smartphone to laptop, for example, there is no truly frictionless procedure. Google in 2020 launched Nearby Share the sharing nearby which was born as a response to Apple’s AirDrop, which allows you to transfer files smoothly and quickly within the ecosystem of the bitten apple.

SELF SHARE: WHAT THE NEW OPTION DOES

At Mountain View, they realized that users don’t just use Nearby Share to exchange files with other users, they often need to transfer files between their devices. And so big G is fine-tuning one new option, called “Self Share”, designed precisely to speed up this type of operation as much as possible. The function, noticed by the journalist Mishaal Rahman (who yesterday found the new Wallet UI), has not yet been distributed, but is already contained within the latest version of Google Play Services.

The screenshot shows how in the Nearby Share settings, under the switch dedicated to the visibility of your device, next to the icons “All” And “Contacts“a new one appears, called”Your devices“This new option allows, as the name suggests, to share files between devices connected to the same Google account without first having to approve the procedurethus maximizing the speed of the operation and minimizing friction, a bit like AirDrop allows the same thing for terminals connected to the same Apple ID.

We do not know when Google actually intends to introduce this feature: but the Google I / O 2022 in May could be a good opportunity to present this novelty, among others.

