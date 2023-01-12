WhatsApp beta receives new shortcut to facilitate contact blocking

In addition to making some adjustments to the feature that allows you to use the same account on more than one smartphone, WhatsApp beta has also received small refinements.
An example of this is that soon it will be much easier to block a contact. The news was confirmed by the staff of WABetaInfo in version 2.23.2.4 that is being distributed on the Play Store.
With the novelty, the user will be able to block anyone directly from the contact list. That is, without even having to open the chat; see below:
Of course, this improvement was thought to save time and also to prevent the blocked user from being notified that his last message was read.
This feature is also very useful for those who have a lot of messages from unknown people and don’t want to talk to them. The change allows use the novelty to block several contacts at the same time.
Like other important features, the new functionality is still in testing with a few users within the beta channel. With that, we don’t have a prediction of when the change will reach the public of the stable version of WhatsApp.
>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #tamanho {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.storeImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.storeImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >