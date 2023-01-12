WhatsApp beta receives new shortcut to facilitate contact blocking

In addition to making some adjustments to the feature that allows you to use the same account on more than one smartphone, WhatsApp beta has also received small refinements.

An example of this is that soon it will be much easier to block a contact. The news was confirmed by the staff of WABetaInfo in version 2.23.2.4 that is being distributed on the Play Store.

With the novelty, the user will be able to block anyone directly from the contact list. That is, without even having to open the chat; see below: