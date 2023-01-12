CES 2023: Asus presents its new ROG gaming PCs, and it’s heavy

The CES in Las Vegas is launched and Asus takes the opportunity to unveil its new products. On the menu, many laptops from the ROG range, the one dedicated to gamers. The stars of the announcements are the new Strix Scar 16 and 18 inches, equipped with a mini-LED screen and the latest graphics cards from Nvidia.

Who says start of the year, says CES in Las Vegas. After a 2022 edition synonymous with a false start following the forced COVID break, the 2023 iteration wants to definitively restart the machine. Manufacturers therefore do not hesitate to announce a whole bunch of products. This is the case of Asus which unveiled its new ROG PCs.

The Taiwanese manufacturer has lifted the veil on a dozen laptops dedicated to gamers. These are almost all products that already exist but have been brought up to date with Intel processors from 13e generation and the latest RTX 40XX cards from Nvidia. That doesn’t mean there haven’t been some standout products. Two are particularly noteworthy: the Strix Scar 16 and 18.

Asus presents its new gems, the ROG Strix Scar 16 and 18

The new Strix Scar is thought of as the flagship gaming PC of the year 2023, the one that must be the brand’s standard bearer in this area. It comes in two versions, one with a 16-inch screen and a second with an 18-inch panel. Both have a mini-led panel in 16:9 with a definition of 2560 x 1600 pixels with a refresh rate of 240 Hz (or the choice of a 1200p/165 Hz panel).

Inside, Asus has gone all out with a processor Intel Core 13e generation (up to i9-3980HX), an RTX 40XX graphics card (up to 4090), 64 GB of RAM and up to 2 TB of SSD memory. For the rest, we have an aluminum frame computer with dimensions of 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm for the 16 inch and 399 x 294 x 23.1 mm for the 18 inch. We’ve got some other neat stuff, like an RGB backlit chiclet keyboard as well as the NumPad, which turns the trackpad into a numeric keypad.

Two beautiful computers that will be marketed in the first quarter of 2023 from €3,999.

Asus refreshes its PC lineup for 2023

In addition to these two PCs, Asus has given many of its products a facelift. All are now equipped with the latest Intel processors of 13e generation and the RTX 40XX series. We have the Strix G16 (1,699 euros), the Strix G17 (2,299 euros).the Strix G18 (2,399 euros), and the Scar 17 (3,799 euros). We also have the new Zephyrus, which still rely on the alliance between power and finesse (M16, G14, G16, and Duo 16 with two screens, respectively at 2799 euros, 2499 euros, 2099 euros and 4499 euros) as well as the new versions of the Flow Z13 (2,099 euros) and Flow X13 (1,899 euros).

Many novelties, therefore, but not really a revolution on the horizon. The purpose of the constructor is assumed: based on its products that work for this year.