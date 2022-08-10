WhatsApp animates our hearts in its beta: the giant and animated emojis of hearts of all colors arrive

A small easter egg that has been on WhatsApp for years happens when you send a heart emoji without including anything else. The result is a giant, beating heart emoji, which only appears if you send the classic heart, red.

However, there are heart emojis of all colors, and these were not animated. The latest version of WhatsApp for Android, version 2.22.18.8, puts an end to this injustice, bringing the giant animated emojis to hearts of all colors.

Giant emojis of hearts of all colors

In WhatsApp not all emojis have the same size. If you send a message with a single emoji, it is shown much larger than if there are two, three or four, but there is also an exception for many years: if you send a heart emoji, shown in giant size and an animation.

This easter egg worked exclusively with the classic heart emoji, in red, but over time and various Unicode updates, we have ended up with hearts of all colors: orange, yellow, green, purple, black, white and brown. Now all hearts of all colors become giant and animated if we send them in a message without anything else.

All? No, the irreducible orange emoji resists in what is almost certainly a bug that should be fixed in a future update. So all the hearts of all the colors cheer up big, unless it’s the orange heart. If you’re curious, this orange heart is theoretically a symbol of friendship.

So, if you want to send giant animated heart emojis, you just need to install the latest beta version of WhatsApp. To receive them you do not need to upgrade: they will be visible also for people with previous versions of the application.

Via | WaBetaInfo