WhatsApp and more privacy: it will hide the phone number in the chat

The “Share ” option was added in the beta version of for Android and seeks to protect the of users. (DARKROOM)

WhatsApp is working on protecting the privacy of its users and a new option will be to hide the phone number in group chats.

Currently, the operation of the messaging application allows members of a conversation group to view the phone numbers of their colleagues, whether or not they are in their contact list. However, the company is developing a new option that allows users to choose whether they want to share this information.

According to WABetaInfo, version 2.22.17.23 of the Android app adds the option “Share phone number” within the group information section, which will be activated by default for all users included in a group chat.

In this way, those who want to share their phone number will have to modify this configuration.

Phone number sharing will be enabled by default. Those who wish to share that information can activate that option. (Youtube)

At the moment, this update is only available in the Beta Program of google play and it is unknown when the official version will be released for Android devices or iOS users

More changes in group chats

The ability to hide the phone number is just one of the updates made by WhatsApp that are kept within the Beta program of the app. Among the most significant changes is the ability to create groups of up to 512 users and react with emojis.

There are other features and functionality that are still in the testing phase, such as the ability for members of group chats to see a history of former participants of the conversation thanks to version 2.22.17.21 of WhatsApp beta, available for devices Android and some iOS users.

Users will be able to see the list of former WhatsApp group members who left or were removed from the conversation. (Depor)

“View old participants” is an option available for those users who belong to the Beta Program and it is located at the end of the list of chat members, within the “Group information” section. However, this record is not historical, but covers a 60-day period in which the names of people who left the chat or were removed from it are visible to both administrators and members.

New security feature

Finally, among the most recent updates of the Beta Program of WhatsApp, one is related to the security of user accounts. Version 2.22.17.22 is characterized by adding a new feature, still under development, called “Login Approval” that will enable the reception of notifications within the app in case another person tries to access the account.

When someone wishes to enter another person’s account within the application, the user who owns the profile will have the ability to accept or reject the new login.

The user who owns the WhatsApp profile will have the ability to accept or reject the new login remotely. (The Computer Group)

Thanks to this feature, the application will be able to warn users every time someone tries to access the account and they will have to accept access to be able to. The notification issued by the app will contain additional details such as the place and time from which the profile was attempted to be accessed, in addition to the type of device from which it was made.

: