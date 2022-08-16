what to do if liquid is spilled on a laptop

- Advertisement -

One of the most common things is to have a coffee or other drink while you work. And of course you can have an accident and your gets wet, more with the arrival of summer and those getaways to the pool or the beach.

But, what should you do if your laptop got wet? We tell you the best tips and tricks to avoid major damage to your equipment if any type of has been .

The ideal would be to err on the side of caution and keep any beverages as far away from your laptop as possible, but we know it’s actually a good idea to have that coffee nearby for when you need it. So with this in mind, let’s see what possible solutions there are.

This is what to do if your laptop gets wet

First, don’t panic because it will be worse. Follow the steps that we are going to indicate in a methodical way and surely it will not go beyond being a bad time. The first, check if your laptop is connected to power. If so, please unplug it to avoid possible short circuit or even electric shock.

Shut down the laptop as quickly as possible. It doesn’t matter if you dropped it, coffee, water or a drink with sugar. Press the power button for a few seconds until your laptop turns off. Don’t waste time saving documents you’re working on, since the mistake can be very expensive. The goal is to avoid a short circuit.

If possible, remove the battery from your laptop. The most common is that you can easily remove it by pressing on some tabs, otherwise use a screwdriver to remove the back. If you don’t see it clearly, leave everything as it is.

You must also remove any connected peripherals, such as USB sticks, external hard drives or a mouse. No device should be using power from the laptop.

If you feel able to remove the bottom plate, go ahead. If you don’t see it clearly, don’t do anything and leave the cover in place. Now that you have taken the first steps, let’s analyze the situation.

If it’s a splash, use the cloth

If the thing is not too serious and it looks like a splash, take a cloth or a cloth and start to pass it very gently above the equipment and preventing more liquid from falling on the keys.

you shall draw small circles instead of rubbing, this way you will avoid damaging the surface of your keyboard. If the thing is more serious and you have overturned the entire cup, once you have followed the previous steps you will have to turn the laptop over so that all the liquid falls out.

Be very patient and let it fall little by little, giving little shakes. Take a good look at the ports or ventilation holes through which the water comes out, since you will have to pass a cotton swab through them.

When you see that no more liquid falls, place the open laptop on the table and on a towel. You should lay it on its side, not in a V shape or in its original position. Now, be patient for all the liquid to come out.

Finally, you will have to wait 24 hours before turning the equipment back onsince the more hours it is turned off, the more chances that all the spilled liquid will evaporate.

