- Advertisement -

identify- -and-plants-with-the- - .jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="How to identify flowers and plants with the iPhone camera">

In the Camera app iPhone Some options are included that not everyone knows about and that are quite useful. Beyond adjusting settings to get the best possible photos, there are some utilities that can get you out of trouble. An example is the one that allows identifying things such as plants and flowers.

This is possible to achieve since the arrival of the operating system iOS 15, but some do not know their existence, much less, the way in which to use the tools in question. The development in question is called visual search, and your goal is to recognize what you are focusing on, be it an animal, plant, or even a work of art. A good option is that now you don’t have to resort to a book to know what you are seeing -and this is especially interesting if you are away from home and you don’t have the option to do this.

So you can recognize objects with the iPhone camera

We show you the steps that you have to use the Visual Lookup function, without the need to install anything in the terminal or make any modifications. The truth is that everything is very easy and there is no problem in accessing the tool -as it opens the Camera application of Apple phones-. They are the following:

Open the iPhone Photos app, and once it’s up and running, focus on the object, flower, plant, or painting you want to identify.

At the bottom of the screen you will see that there is an icon with the letter “i” inside it, which is the one that allows you to access the function we are talking about (if it has a star above it, it is possible to identify what being viewed). Click on it to start recognition.

You will now see a small circular icon in the center of the screen, where the image is in focus. Use it to check the results of the online search with the information acquired. There you can see the data about it and you will know what the focused object is about.

You are done and, obviously, you can use this function as many times as you consider necessary.

pexels

As you have seen, the difficulty is non-existent to take advantage of the Visual Lookup function that Apple iPhones have. An additional detail: in each search result you can click to complete access to informationwhich is always positive to, for example, know the history of the work of art you are focusing on or everything you need to know about the flower you have seen in the field.

>