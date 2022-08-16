The Ryzen 7000 are imminent: AMD sets a presentation date for the chips with Zen 4 with which it wants to beat Intel

has just announced that it will hold an event called “together we advance_PCs” (“together we advance PCs”) on August 30 at 1 a.m., Spanish peninsular time. The CEO, Lisa Su, and the CTO, Mark Papermaster, will be those in charge of present all the details of the processors with the new architecture ‘Zen 4’ along with other executives of the American company.

At the event, which will be broadcast in live streaming, there will be no lack, according to the company’s statement, of details about the new AM5 socket and what it brings with it the DDR5 memories and the PCI Express 5.0 connection interface. After the brilliance of the Ryzen 5000, it’s time to tighten again to compete with Intel.

What we know about Zen 4 and the Ryzen 7000

At the Computex fair, held in May, Lisa Su already revealed some of the most important features that the Zen 4 microarchitecture will leave us in the form of Ryzen 7000 processors. At the level of performance improvement, we know from AMD’s words that they expect a 15% single-thread performance increaseso we will have to wait to see where the improvement in IPC finally ends up, if it exists.

Beyond performance, The Ryzen 7000 go from 7 nanometers to 5 nanometers in CCD photolithography, and at 6 nanometers (from 12) in IOD photolithography. With all this, Zen 4 and its chiplets should offer notable efficiency improvements, because in terms of cores, the announced figure is that they continue with a maximum of 16, and with up to 32 threads.

The 5 nanometers finally reach AMD’s Ryzen on desktop

There will also be a major improvement in integrated graphics, as has happened in the Ryzen 6000 in laptops, as they will arrive based on the RDNA 2 microarchitecture, which the public can already enjoy in the latest generation consoles (partially in the PlayStation 5) and in the Radeon RX 6000. The event It will be possible to follow through the AMD YouTube channel. These will be the schedules according to regions: