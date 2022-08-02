What is Edge Computing, the technology that is everywhere even if you can’t see it

This is how Edge is changing the world (Photo: Shutterstock)

continues to advance by leaps and bounds, currently there is a huge number of devices that have been developed to stay connected to the internet and thus its functions are much more efficient. However, just a few years ago, all those millions of artifacts that were linked to the web faced a problem, they could not generate an immediate solution with all the information they collected instead they had to send it to data centers to be analyzed.

Even home and personal devices continue to function in the same way, but It is the machines and systems for industrial use that are operating with a new technological trend that gives them greater autonomy and real-time analysis capacity.

Is about edge computing which consists of a series of computer processes that are carried out within the same artifact, be it called an industrial machine or autonomous vehicle.

And although it has already been mentioned that this technology is currently a “trending topic”, giving ordinary people the impression that it is something very new, in reality it is not so recent.

Adrián Cambareri, director of the RHEL business unit for Latin America at Red Hat, explains that “the truth is that technologically Edge Computing does not add anything new, it actually provides an evolution that makes the costs of implementing automation and data analytics systems today feasible. But basically as a concept, Edge Computing what it seeks is to get closer to the user’s decision making and to the point where the data is created”.

As additional data, just 4 years ago all types of industry used the Cloud Computing which was the platform that received data and then analyzed it. Now, the objective is that the same devices have that analysis capacity without the need from a system located miles away.

With this, Cloud Computing has gone from being a very useful technology to becoming a process, somewhat obsolete, when the possibility of bringing data analysis closer to the place where it is collected is put on the table., that is, all kinds of elements that are part of the internet of things. Therefore, companies, and especially the largest industrial sectors in the world, could afford to process and analyze data in real time to make immediate decisions.

Adrián Cambareri, proposes the example of the oil companies, a plant installed in the middle of the ocean has machinery that is part of the Internet of Thingssuch as sensors that capture information on the drill, the temperature or the direction in which it is being drilled, then these elements can process the data collected and through some algorithms, make decisions in real time without the need for the information to travel to a “datacenter” and send a response offshore again.

What are the advantages of Edge Computing and its future impact

Oil companies, the most benefited from Edge Computing

Devices today have reached a level of independence never seen before, saving costs in machinery, sensors and devices. because “a good distance would be reduced in the data processing route” thus saving said resources. Even the domestic elements of the internet of things, such as the typical smart watches or televisions could reach a higher degree of power, capacity and functionalities.

One last example of how edge computing works and its benefits, Cambareri exposes it again, the most obvious and famous case in recent years are smart cars, since finally they are “computers that have countless sensors that collect information from the environment to make decisions in real time.

If it didn’t work this way, they wouldn’t be able to avoid accidents, solve problems, and dodge obstacles the way humans do when they’re driving.

