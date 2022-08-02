Cyndi Lauper returns to acting with a project that can be seen on Prime Video

Although she is known worldwide for her role as a singer and her social activism, He has also had appearances in movies and television series since he rose to fame in the 1980s. He has appeared on shows like mad about you, That’s So Raven, bones and CBS’s new version of Magnum PI.

That is why no one was surprised by the announcement that it will be part of the new project The Horror of Dolores Roach, although it will be the first time that the artist works with a platform streaming. Lauper has signed to participate in this series that will be broadcast on the platform Video in the first quarter of 2023, which began pre-production in February of this year.

Lauper will play a Broadway actress who is also a private investigator. (Reuters)

As announced Variety, Cyndi will appear next to Justina Machadoas well as the other members of the cast made up of Alexander Hernandez, kita updike, K. Todd Freeman, Marc Brown, jean yoon, Judy Reyes Y Jeffery Self.

The series is produced by Blumhouse Television, Spotify Studios Y GloNation Studios for Amazon, and is based on the podcast of the same name. first video has given the half-hour show an eight-episode order.

acting-with-a-project-that-can.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Cyndi will share credits with Justina Machado, who will play Dolores and who starred in “One day at time.” (Netflix) acting-with-a-project-that-can.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

In the series, Dolores Roach (Machado) is released from prison after 16 years in it and returns to a washington heights to realize that too much has changed during his absence and she only has $200 in her bag and what she is wearing.

Upon arrival, she also realizes that her boyfriend is missing and her family left a long time ago, so the protagonist reunites with an old friend, Luis (Hernandez), who gives him room, board, and allows him to give massages for cash in the basement below his dilapidated shop. However, its stability will quickly be threatened when pains He ends up doing activities that he did not think to do in order to survive and in the face of unexpected professional success.

Throughout her career, the artist has won the Grammy, the Emmy and the Tony. (Reuters)

Lauper will play Ruthiea theater woman Broadway who works as a private investigator and creates problems for the protagonist.

Throughout his career, Lauper She has sold over 50 million records and also holds the title of being the first woman in history to have four top five singles from a debut album.

More than 50 million records have been sold in his career. (Reuters)

Until now, he has released ten albums with popular songs such as “Time After Time”“Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” Y “True Colours”. She is also a winner of the grammys, Emmy Y Tony.

Aaron Markwho wrote and directed the original podcast, and Dara Renik serve as co-executive producers and executive producers alongside Gloria Calderon Y Roxanne Dawson. Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold of Blumhouse Television are also executive producers, as are Daphne Rubin-Vega With Dawn Ostroff, Mimi O’Donnell Y Justin McGoldrick for Spotify.

