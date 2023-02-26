What is BookCorpus? One of the fonts used by ChatGPT during its training

As a language model trained by OpenAI, ChatGPT has gone through a training process involving a wide range of resources and data that is continually updated and changed.

His knowledge is based on a wide variety of sources, including websites, news publications, books, magazine articles, and many other documents. Some of the general sources used for model training include Wikipedia, Common Crawl, OpenWebText, and BookCorpus.

Today I will talk about the latter, BookCorpusa large collection of eBooks used to train natural language processing models.

What is BookCorpus?

It was created by the University of Toronto in collaboration with the natural language technology company GoodAI, and is made up of more than 11,000 books in English, selected from a variety of genres and literary styles. The books included in BookCorpus have been carefully selected to ensure a diverse mix of topics and writing styles.

BookCorpus is one of the largest and most diverse English text data sources available for training natural language models. Utilizing a collection of eBooks allows BookCorpus-trained models to have a deep understanding of human language, enabling them to generate coherent and accurate text in a variety of contexts and situations.

How it is used to train an Artificial Intelligence

It is thus clear that BookCorpus is a collection of public domain and copyrighted electronic books that can be used to train natural language processing models, such as language neural networks. To use BookCorpus to train an AI, the following steps can be followed:

– Download the BookCorpus eBook collection from the original data source or from an online repository.

– Preprocess eBooks to remove any unwanted formatting, such as book metadata.

– Tokenize the electronic books, that is, divide them into sentences, words or subwords that the model can understand.

– Create a natural language model, such as a neural network, and train it using BookCorpus preprocessed eBooks.

– Evaluate the trained model on a test dataset to determine its effectiveness in specific natural language processing tasks such as text generation, machine translation, text classification, and more.

– Tune and tune the model to improve its performance on specific natural language processing tasks.

This process requires a high degree of technical knowledge in the field of natural language processing and artificial intelligence, and it is also necessary to use other data sources, preprocessing techniques, and training algorithms to achieve the desired results.

The controversy behind BookCorpus

BookCorpus has helped train many influential language models, and has already been the subject of research. Although many researchers have used BookCorpus since its introduction, documentation remains sparse, and it is unclear what exactly the dataset contained.

An article was published a few months ago that takes a closer look at the content of BookCorpus, which turns out to be a sample of books from Smashwords.com. The researchers downloaded all the free books over 20,000 words, resulting in 11,038 books. However, thousands of these books were found to be duplicates, and only 7,185 were unique.

BookCorpus was found to contain copyright infringement for hundreds of books that should not have been redistributed via a free dataset, and at least 406 books included in BookCorpus’ free dataset now cost money on Smashwords. Additionally, the data set has a disproportionate representation of the romance genre and potential bias in religious representation.

In addition to these issues, the dataset contains potentially problematic content that could contribute to gender discrimination in language models. For example, some of the books on BookCorpus contain explicit sexual content.

This research paper highlights the importance of documenting and analyzing data sets used in machine learning, as well as the need for greater transparency and ethical considerations when using these data sets to train language models. The researchers also suggest that more efforts are needed to improve the quality of documentation and transparency of data sets used in machine learning.