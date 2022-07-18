What is a GaN charger and why should you buy one?

When charging a mobile or other device, we are now more aware than ever of how long it will be charging. And it is that, today, we go against the clock many times. For this reason, we must take into account the type of charger that we are going to use. Basically, because there are different options, like the GaN charger which offers us a series of advantages that not everyone knows about.

You may have already heard of these, but the truth is that for many they have gone completely unnoticed. However, there are several advantages that this type of accessory offers us, especially because it will give us the possibility of transfer power to multiple devices at once without this entailing a loss of power. And it is that the battery of the devices is one of the most important points, be it a mobile, a tablet, a laptop… Xiaomi and its new concept: a sliding smartphone with a wraparound screen What is GaN technology? Specifically, we are dealing with a technology that began to be used in the 90s to manufacture LED lights. Later, this material began to be used for other purposes, such as for solar cell batteries for satellites. Now, gallium nitrideor GaN, can be found embedded in semiconductors built into chargers.

Therefore, it adds a series of advantages with which it achieves that this type of accessories becomes a few points above the chargers that are made of siliconthe material that is capable of conducting electricity efficiently and safely.

All the advantages that it offers us

Not only is it mattering more and more the maximum capacity of the batteries of the devices that we are ing, but we will also look at the chargers and, above all, at the charging speed that it offers us. And more so now that many brands are no longer including the charging adapter in their devices, as is the case with Apple, Samsung, etc.

One of the main advantages, or characteristic, that we can find in this type of accessory is that they are smaller and less heavy than the traditional ones. This is due to its ability to produce less heat, so the components used during its manufacture can be further grouped together. And all this without negatively affecting its standard or load capacity.

However, they are the only benefits that a GaN charger can offer us today. So that you can get a clearer idea of ​​the advantages of simply using this type of accessory, we leave you with a whole series of points where it outperforms traditional chargers: