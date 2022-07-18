Who pays more, Tiktok or YouTube?

- Advertisement -

The struggle for the audience between the veteran YouTube and the newcomer and already successful TikTok is settled not only in the millionaire audiences of the most popular content creators on both platforms or in the calculation of hours that viewers spend on each one, but also in the money they can offer youtubers and tiktokers.

YouTube pits long-distance race against TikTok’s explosive growth, reflected in revenue

In both cases, and always depending on the ability of content creators to achieve virality, the amounts to be received can be so relevant that for many it has become a job, a way of life and sometimes quite lucrative. but the question is Who pays more, YouTube or TikTok?

And the answer is not simple. Among other things, because on YouTube, experience and having a well-established community often have a great weight, while on TikTok, great relevance is given to the growth potential of accounts with explosive growth.

The MoneyTransfers.com platform has established a comparison between youtubers and tiktokers who have earned the most money this yeara ranking from which different conclusions can be drawn:

-YouTube content creators are currently earning more than TikTok influencers, although if you take into account the amount of time YouTubers have been online, it could be argued that the highest earning Tiktoker would have earned more than the highest earning YouTuber.

-From all major social platforms (Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter), TikTok is the only one with more female than male users.

-The three tiktokers with the most earnings they joined the platform in 2019, just before the explosive growth that took TikTok from 57 million monthly downloads to nearly 113 million monthly app downloads.

This growth made TikTok the third largest social network in the world, just behind Instagram, far behind Facebook and its 3 billion downloads with 1 billion monthly active users.

TikTok has a Fund for Creators whose operation began in 2021 and which, endowed with 200 million dollars, pays creators different amounts depending on different factors, such as the number of views of their videos, the level of loyalty of the audience, that the content conforms to the community policy lines established by the platform… although the main source of income comes from agreements with advertisers and sponsors which the content creators themselves reach.

In order to access the income from this fund, tiktokers must be over 18 years old, have at least 10,000 followers and accumulate 100,000 authentic views of their videos during the last 30 days. Currently only content creators from the United States, Spain, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom are supported. Although TikTok does not offer specific information on what it pays content creators, the estimate is that it pays between 2 and 4 cents of a dollar for every 1,000 reproductions. This would mean that the most popular tiktokers, capable of amassing 100 million views, would charge up to $4,000 for a single video.

In the case of YouTube, with 17 years of operation behind it, the growth in subscribers and views has been much slower but it has also made it possible to establish very large, settled and stable communities. This has allowed some youtubers to adopt the work of generating content for which they earn profits as a way of life.

In fact, the youtuber with the highest earnings in 2021 was Jimmy Donaldson, known as Mr. Beast, who is calculated revenue of $54 million. In return, one of the most successful tiktokers, Charlie D’Amelio, earned “only” 17.5 million dollars in the same period of time, with the difference that Donaldson has accumulated a 10-year career on YouTube publishing content and generating community while D’Amelio has only been on TikTok for three years.