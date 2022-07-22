What happens if I sign up for the HP Instant Ink service? We tell you everything you need to know

- Advertisement -

You’ve been thinking about signing up for the HP Ink for a while, but you have doubts. You don’t know what will happen once you sign up, and you don’t know what will happen if you ever decide to unsubscribe. If you find yourself in this situation, don’t worry, in this article we are going to solve these doubts so that you can register with complete peace of mind, and thus begin to enjoy all the advantages offered by this service.

First of all, let’s remember What do we need to be able to sign up for the HP Instant Ink service:

[mb_related_posts1]

A compatible printer. You can check the compatibility of your printer through this link.

An Internet connection.

An e-mail address.

A valid payment method.

I meet all the requirements, what will happen when I sign up for the HP Instant Ink service?

If you have registered after buying a printer, and it already comes with cartridges compatible with the HP Instant Ink service, you can start enjoying your subscription the moment you install those cartridges in the printer. In case you have registered using a printer that you already had for a while, and that does not have those cartridges, You will receive a pack of original HP ink cartridges and high capacity within approximately ten days.

The cartridges will arrive at your doorstep, and without shipping charges. Once you collect them, you just have to install them in the printer and your subscription will be complete. It is important that you are clear that your subscription will not start counting from the moment you complete the registration, but from when you are ready to start enjoying it. If you do not install the pack of cartridges linked to the service, it will not start counting, since the activation will not be completed.

Well, what once I have activated the subscription? Well, very simple. you can start printing with complete peace of mind. You will have a specific number of pages available per month for a fixed fee, depending on the plan you have chosen, but if you need to print more or less one month, nothing happens, you can switch to a higher or lower plan whenever you want, and as many times as you want . Let’s remember the available plans:

10 pages per month for 0.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 additional pages per

one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 additional pages per one euro. 50 pages per month for 3.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 additional pages per

one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 additional pages per one euro. 100 pages per month for 5.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 additional pages per

one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 additional pages per one euro. 300 pages per month for 11.99 euros : you can expand in packs of 10 additional pages for one euro.

: you can expand in packs of 10 additional pages for one euro. 700 pages per month for 24.99 euros: you can expand in packs of 15 additional pages

for one euro.

The printer will monitor the ink levels at all times, and will take care of ordering new cartridges when it detects that the levels of the cartridges you are using are close to running out. In this way, you will never run out of ink again at the worst possible time, and you will receive all the cartridges you need at home, and without shipping costs.

You will be able to print in black and white or in color without having to worry about ink consumption, and without paying more, since your quota will not change if you use more ink. You can also recycle all the ink cartridges you spend free of charge, thanks to the recycling program included in your subscription. Taking care of the planet and saving by printing freely has never been so easy.

What will happen if I decide to unsubscribe?

When you start enjoying the advantages offered by the HP Instant Ink service, you won’t want to unsubscribe, since you’ll save up to 70% on ink, you won’t have to waste time going out to buy cartridges again, and you’ll be able to recycle effortlessly. However, if for any reason you decide that you want to unsubscribe for a while, nothing happens, you do not have any type of commitment so you can do it at any time, online and without having to give explanations.

Once you complete the opt-out process, ink cartridges linked to the HP Instant Ink service will stop working at the end of the billing month you are in when you opt out. When this happens, you will be able to continue using your printer as normal, but you will need to buy a pack of cartridges. Keep this in mind, as HP Instant Ink cartridges only work when you have an active subscription.

If you decide to re-register for the HP Instant Ink service there will be no problem either, you can do so at any time by repeating the registration process. The most important thing is you, and that’s why the HP Instant Ink service It not only helps you save and take care of the environment, it also allows you to enjoy total convenience and gives you full freedom to do what you want with your subscription. Do you need more info? Then follow this link or leave us your questions in the comments.

Content offered by HP.