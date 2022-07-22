Google dedicated its doodle to the 212 years of Colombia’s independence

Image of the designed by in commemoration of ’s Independence Day on July 20, 2022. Photo: Google

Google decided to join the commemoration of the 212 years of the Independence Day of Colombia and, to honor and honor the natural and cultural wealth of the countrythe computer giant its traditional doodle to Colombian territory.

The search engine did not let the celebration of the country’s independence go unnoticed, so, as with every historical date, designed an exclusive animation for the date: the image of a spectacled beara unique species of South America and that lives in the Andean forests, including those of Colombia.

“Colombia is a country with a lot of joy and biodiversity. On this important date, from Google we celebrate the anniversary of independence, highlighting one of the most important species for the national moors and the Andean Region”, said the Country Director of Google Colombia, Giovanni Stella.

It must be remembered that the first doodle designed by Google in commemoration of Colombia’s Independence Day, he did it in 2008 and, since then, the technological giant has accompanied the national celebration.

“In the past we have had guest artists such as Claudia Rueda or Armando Villegas, who were inspired by the colors of the flag to wear the Google logo and on other occasions our teams have reflected representative elements such as the orchid or the condor to accompany this date”indicated the American company.

Here is a timeline of the doodles that Google has created on Colombia’s Independence Day:

These are the doodles that Google has created in commemoration of Colombia’s Independence Day. Photo: Google Colombia

This is the spectacled eye, “the most charismatic species” of the fauna of Colombia

File image of a craving bear in Ecuador. Photo: Armando Castellanos/ La Hora.

Also know as andean bearthis species of mammal stands out not only for inhabiting from the 1,000 meters to the paramos of South America, but also because it is a largely vegetarian species, according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

The spectacled bear is also characterized by his dark black fur, with light spots on his face, neck and chest that, according to National Natural Parks of Colombia (PNN), are unique in each individual.

The males can reach about 2 meters in length and weigh between 140 to 175 kilogramswhile, females reach a height of 1.6 meters, according to National Parks.

“It is considered the most charismatic species of wildlife in Colombia and is considered the guardian of the moors and water. This makes it an umbrella species, which means that its protection leads to the conservation of other species and ecosystems and is a measure of the well-being of the environment”, indicated the National Natural Parks.

According to the WWF, Colombia could host up to 8,000 individuals of spectacled bears. In fact, according to National Parks, the species can be sighted in the Cueva de los Guácharos National Natural Park, the Guanentá Alto Río Fonce Fauna and Flora Sanctuary and the Chingaza National Natural Park.

Currently, the spectacled bear is considered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as an endangered species. Therefore, every February 21, during the International Day for the Protection of the World’s Bears, the different international and national environmental organizations, they call for the care, protection and conservation of these specimens.