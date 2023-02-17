5G News
Welcome Corps: How US residents can now sponsor refugees

Welcome Corps: How US residents can now sponsor refugees

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
Last month, President Joe Biden’s administration announced an initiative called Welcome Corps. The private sponsorship program is meant to “strengthen and expand” the country’s capacity for refugee resettlement, according to the State Department, after a downsizing of the refugee program under former President Donald Trump and pandemic challenges. 

To participate, American citizens and permanent residents will need to form groups of at least five adults (older than 18), complete training, pass a background check, create a “welcome plan,” and raise at least $2,275 per refugee. Each approved “private sponsor group” will commit to aiding a refugee for at least 90 days, such as helping them secure housing and jobs. 

Why We Wrote This

What’s in a welcome? A new State Department program for refugees appeals to the “generosity of everyday Americans.”

The goal is to give refugees a jump-start toward self-reliance rather than “create this situation of dependency in perpetuity,” says Julieta Valls Noyes, assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration.

YouGov polling found that most Americans – 3 out of 5 – support Welcome Corps, though it’s more favored by Democrats (76%) than Republicans (53%) and independents (51%).

Ideally, volunteers in private sponsor groups will represent a range of skills or expertise, says Hans Van de Weerd, a senior vice president at the International Rescue Committee, a resettlement agency. “If they bring their heart … that’s the starting point.”

From California to Connecticut, Americans have welcomed thousands of recent arrivals seeking refuge over the past two years. Building on sponsorship models for Afghans, Ukrainians, and Venezuelans, the Biden administration last month launched an initiative called Welcome Corps. 

The State Department announced the new program on Jan. 19 as the “boldest innovation in refugee resettlement in four decades.” Implemented by a consortium of six organizations, groups of volunteer “sponsors” will offer short-term financial and logistical help to refugees beginning to rebuild their lives.

Welcome Corps is “hearkening back to the historic roots of our refugee resettlement approaches in the United States, and tapping into the generosity of everyday Americans,” Julieta Valls Noyes, assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration, tells the Monitor. 

Refugee advocates see several gains ahead, including enhanced local support for new arrivals and more ways for the receiving communities to engage. During some 15 years of refugee resettlement work, Kit Taintor says she’s seen more people desire to help refugees than there are opportunities. 

“What Welcome Corps really allows us to do is to capitalize on that interest, that compassion, and that humanitarianism in real ways,” says Ms. Taintor, vice president of policy and practice at Welcome.US, a member of the Welcome Corps consortium. 

