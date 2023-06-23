HomeTech NewsArtificial IntelligenceUkraine is building an AI to help triage shrapnel injuries

Ukraine is building an AI to help triage shrapnel injuries

aine, operate on a soldier hit by shrapnel"/>

Doctors in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, operate on a soldier hit by shrapnel

Lara Hauser/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Ukranian scientists are developing an Artificial intelligence to help triage people with shrapnel injuries sustained during Russia’s invasion, with the aid of UK researchers using 3D printing to replicate the injuries.

Kyrylo Smelyakov at the National University of Radio Electronics in Kharkiv and his colleagues are developing an AI that can analyse CT scans of shrapnel wounds. The idea is that it will work out the type of material in a wound, its location and whether there is …

