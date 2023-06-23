Fortnite: after Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer skins from The Witcher arrive in the game

Update (06/22/2023) – GS

Earlier this year, Epic Games and CD Projekt Red announced a partnership to bring Geralt of Rivia, protagonist of The Witcher games, to Fortnite. At the time, the character arrived as an exclusive content of the Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass. This week, the companies announced a new partnership, this time to bring heroines Ciri and Yennefer to the popular battle royale. Arriving on the 23rd, in addition to the skins, players will be able to purchase other items inspired by the characters, including back accessories, parachutes, pickaxes and an emote.

So far, Epic has not revealed the price of the contents, but it is possible that we have some special packages with discounts. Unfortunately, it will not be possible to acquire Geralt in the store, as he was a pass content, as well as the inflatable Roach used as a parachute. The release comes at a good time, as The Witcher Season 3 is coming to Netflix soon, which is a great way to warm up fans. So, did you like the new skins in Fortnite?

Original text – 02/07/2023

The Witcher: Geralt of Rivia comes to Fortnite

At the beginning of December, Fortnite, the popular Battle Royale from Epic Games, started its ambitious Chapter 4, which in addition to implementing the exuberant features of Unreal Engine 5.1, also signaled the arrival of many famous franchises to the game, including My Hero Academia and The Witcher. This week, CD Projekt Red and Epic announced that Geralt of Rivia is now unlockable in the game.

The famous monster hunter and protagonist of The Witcher trilogy of games is available in Fortnite through Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass, being another member of the Legends of Games Series. Geralt’s skin, as well as a variety of Witcher-themed cosmetic items, including Witcher Weapons, a spray inspired by the Muscle Memory witch skill icon, the Igni Signal emote, a Geralt of Rivia loading screen, and the Warlock’s Steel Sword Pickaxe can be unlocked by completing unique Quests in Fortnite. 103 Google Play offers: free apps for a limited time and many more discounts to download The first set of Quests is now available in-game and new tasks will be available on February 28.

All players can also participate in the Llama School wizard training to earn in-game rewards – Challenges contain four paths, each featuring a series of tests and challenge maps created by the community and inspired by witcher signs and iconic locations from the world of The Witcher. As players progress through the School of the Llama, players can unlock rewards such as the Warlock’s Silver Sword Pickaxe, “Geralt of Rivia” lobby music, a School of the Wolf spay, witcher school emotes, and banner icons with the Witch signs. In order to participate in the School of the Llama, it is not necessary to purchase the Season 1 Chapter 4 Battle Pass. Path 1 of the Llama School training is now available and can be accessed via the official website and Paths 2, 3 and 4 will be unlocked on February 14th, 21st and 28th respectively.