New Amazfit Cheetah and Cheetah Pro, ideal for runners and with Alexa

Amazfit has just announced two new smart watches aimed at sports lovers and, more specifically, those who like to run. These accessories are called Cheetah and Cheetah Pro. And the truth is that it has characteristics that make them a most interesting option.

One of the things that makes them attractive is the possibility of using the AI-powered Zepp Coach assistant, which offers personalized career plans for its users. In addition, both smartwatches are designed to offer great resistance, since they have a 5 ATM water resistance, which allows them to dive with them up to 50 meters deep. This, aside, makes them suitable companions for swimming and water-related activities.

Options of these new Amazfit watches

The Amazfit Cheetah includes a 1.39-inch AMOLED screen, which offers a clear visual experience with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. On the other hand, the Cheetah Pro goes a step further with a slightly larger 1.45-inch AMOLED display, being in this case the highest resolution: 480×480 pixels. The battery life of these watches is remarkable, with the Cheetah offering up to 14 days of use, while the Cheetah Pro further extends that duration to 15 days, ensuring long-lasting performance.

Both the Amazfit Cheetah and the Cheetah Pro prioritize the health monitoring, offering a variety of functions such as sleep monitoring, stress monitoring, checking the level of oxygen in the blood and, of course, the possibility of knowing heart rate. With over 150 sports modes, these smartwatches adapt to various activities, ensuring comprehensive fitness tracking.

Focusing specifically on runners, these watches, as we’ve discussed before, include the AI-powered Zepp Coach assistant, which offers personalized training plans. These are adjusted weekly, taking into account the user’s performance and condition, helping them to optimize their training routines. Furthermore, this tool allows users to understand their progress and maximize their potential.

Some more details of the new Cheetah

The basic model features a bezel light made of fiber-reinforced polymer and a comfortable liquid silicone strap, weighing only 47 g with the strap -or 32 without it-. In what has to do with the Cheetah Pro, it includes a finish of titanium alloy and a sweat-wicking nylon strap, weighing in at 43 grams with the strap or 34 without.

Other details to highlight about these wearables is that they have the option to enjoy offline music playback; integrate the Amazon voice assistant; and offer extensive connectivity: Bluetooth (with support for calls) and WiFi among other options. Running on Zepp OS 2.0, these watches offer a fluid and intuitive user experience.

Price and availability

These watches that arrive with Amazfit’s own Zepp OS operating system have the following prices: the Cheetah costs 229.90 euros, while the Pro variant goes up to €299.90. It is hoped that in a short time they will be on sale in Spain.

