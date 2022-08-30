Twitter disrupted in Europe

’s web service is partially down, at least in parts of completely. Things are better in North America.

Twitter has been for a few hours. If you call up the microblogging service via a web browser, no tweets appear. Direct messages and hashtag trends are also unavailable. For example, many German and British users are affected, but not all users in all regions of the world. The website twitter.com recommends reloading the page, but that doesn’t help.

From Canada, voonze online was able to access Twitter and retrieved an uninformative tweet from @TwitterSupport: “Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you on the web”, writes the company euphemistically, “We’re looking at this so you can get back to your tweets.” voonze online asked Twitter for more information about the disruptions that occurred during the night from Monday to Tuesday.

The company’s smartphone app basically works; however, users report that Twitter Spaces are unavailable. There are also reports of malfunctions or unusual behavior of individual functions. The cause of the disruption is not known at this time. In the US, availability may vary regionally.



(ds)

