You can now configure WhatsApp in the language you want

The for Android beta already reveals one of the changes that users have long requested in the app.

It has to do with the settings of the application. The user will be able to use the language they want in WhatsApp regardless of the mobile system configuration.

How to change the language in WhatsApp

When you an app that you install on an Android mobile, you will see that it automatically takes the language that is configured in the system. A dynamic that also applies to WhatsApp.

However, this limitation is about to change, as WhatsApp will allow users to use a different language in the application, without having to depend on the language configured on the mobile.

This is a dynamic that we will soon see on mobiles that are updated to Android 13 and that can be applied to all applications. However, it is appreciated that WhatsApp takes the initiative and allows users to make this change in the language regardless of the version of Android they have on their phones.

This will allow you to have, for example, your mobile configured in Spanish and WhatsApp configured in English, Portuguese or the language you want. A change that you can make from the WhatsApp settings.

You just have to go to App Settings >> App Language. Just by clicking on that option, a list will be displayed with all the languages ​​supported by WhatsApp so that you can choose the one you want to have in the application. A change that you can change as many times as you want.

If you don’t see this option in your WhatsApp account now, don’t worry, as it is not yet available in the stable version of the app. At the moment, this new dynamic is only available in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android.