United Nations approves the first global resolution on AI

Governments and supranational organizations continue the path towards a globally effective AI regulatory framework. The resolution, with the approval of China and Russia, lists the possible malicious uses of this technology and reaffirms the intention to combat them.

The United Nations General Assembly (UN) approved this Thursday what is considered the first global resolution on Artificial Intelligence approved in the world. The document seeks to promote technological development while safeguarding respect for the human rights, privacy of users, and monitoring the risks related to this tool. This news comes days after the European Parliament approved an Artificial Intelligence Law, which urges member countries to have a supervisory agency for this type of development. It also declares some red lines, such as the recording of faces in the street, the recognition of emotions at work or school, citizen rating systems or the exploitation of people’s vulnerabilities. The resolution is titled “Seizing the opportunities offered by secure and reliable artificial intelligence systems for sustainable development.” Proposed by the United States, it has received the support of more than 120 countries including China. The document has taken three months to negotiate.

Microsoft President Brad Smith has publicly supported this standard through X. “We fully support the UN’s adoption of the comprehensive resolution on AI. The consensus reached today marks a fundamental step towards establishing international barriers to ethical and sustainable development of AIensuring that this technology meets the needs of everyone,” he commented this Thursday.

The UN has approved this resolution by consensus, that is, without the need for a vote, but this does not mean that all countries support the entire text. During the negotiation process, China and Russia were critical, causing “many heated conversations,” according to Reuters. However, considerable agreement was finally reached between these countries, giving rise to a draft in which all the countries of the organization participated.

Fear of the “malicious” use of Artificial Intelligence

The approved text states that “the design, development, deployment and inappropriate or malicious use of artificial intelligence systems (…) poses risks that could (…) undermine the protection, promotion and enjoyment of human rights and fundamental freedoms.” More specifically, the UN fears the dangerous uses of this technology such as frauds massive, and their potential effects on democratic processes or on the Work market.

The United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said: “Today, the 193 members of the United Nations General Assembly have spoken with one voice and together have chosen to govern artificial intelligence instead of letting it “she governs us.”

Other regulations approved last year on this technology are the Biden Government’s executive order, approved in October, and the first international agreement on AI approved in November by the US and the United Kingdom, among others. The US order seeks to block negative impacts of AI on consumers, workers, minorities and national security. The one that was signed in November, for its part, seeks to push companies to create Artificial Intelligence systems “safe by design.”