Try the new TikTok minigames: this is how you can play

After the advance of the beginning of the year, TikTok has expanded its gaming program within your platform. Or what is the same; In its quest to encompass video game communities on devices, the social network will allow users to add a series of mini-games in TikTok itself with which we can use them while we are in the application.

TikTok is not satisfied and joins the minigames With each presentation of quarterly results, we find a new surprise in terms of market share, since an exponential growth in the number of users is announced. Such has been its impact that other platforms such as Facebook or Instagram are looking at its main features to adapt to new formats of interface. TikTok, even with the success it is having, does not seem to settle. - Advertisement - This is why the short video tool wanted to join the gaming tonicor make it as similar as possible, with which is the incorporation of mini-games on the same TikTok platform. WSATools 0.2.0 now allows you to backup Android apps in Windows 11 This is possible thanks to various development studios, which are collaborating with the company to make it an even more attractive platform. The social network already has an easily accessible network that will give users hours of fun. But how can we use them and where to find them?

what are they about

It is in those that the expansion of the company of Chinese origin would continue to increase its distance from its competitors by adding this type of additional functions. This is what the tool itself wanted to highlight in order to enjoy all these games. As they have commented, “we are always looking for ways to enrich our platform and regularly test new features and integrations that add value to our community.”

The idea of ​​this new gaming platform on TikTok is get the most out of it party to social network. That is why they have added these ad-supported mini-games that come from their parent company, ByteDance.

At this time, TikTok would have already tested up to a total of 9 that we can in a simple way. Something that exemplifies the idea well is that these mini-games are exclusive to TikTok and the companies with which they have been developed, such as FRVR or Lotem. Each belongs to a genre, although platforms predominate.

How and what can we play

The goal of TikTok is that let’s spend more time on the social network, and mini-games are a perfect way to achieve this. Very simple, they are about themes such as basketball, a zoo, find differences in photos and the like. They are designed for quick games, as the mechanics are simple and direct.

The list of test games includes titles like Basketball FRVR (FRVR), Peek a Who (Nitro), Pride Run (Voodoo), Influencer Run (Voodoo), Space Destroyer (Nitro), Tap the Difference (Lotum), and Mr. Aim Lab’s Nightmare (Aim Labs). They are all short and simple experiences that can be found in the Apple Store and Google Play Store. For users who want to enter the games, they must interact with the link that each creator will post.

At the moment there are only nine games available that we will have. The company could continue down this path and launch more in the future, but the curious thing is that at the moment they are only available in the American and English versions. This is how you can access them: