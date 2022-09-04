Honor 70, honoring the mid-range

- Advertisement -

The days go by and we continue to hear about news presented, either globally or locally, at the IFA 2022 that is taking place in Berlin. And let’s go now with this 70, a smartphone that was already presented in May in its local market, China, and that takes advantage of the Berlin fair to announce its jump to international markets, including ours. And it is a launch to celebrate, because we are talking about a mid- model, mid-high, with a more than remarkable value for money.

HONOR 70: technical specifications

HONOR 70 Screen 6.67-inch curved OLED, FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080 points, 20: 9) up to 120 hertz, 100% DCPI-P3 SoC Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G with Adreno 642L GPU RAM 8 gigabytes Storage 128 / 256 gigabytes connectivity 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, USB-C Drums 4,800 milliamps with 66-watt fast charge main chamber Sony IMX800 sensor 54 megapixels f/1.9, wide angle and macro 50 megapixels f/2.2, depth lens 2 megapixels f/2.4 Frontal camera Sensor 32 megapixels f / 2.4 Operating system Magic UI 6.1 (based on Android 12 Dimensions and weight 161.4 x 73.3 x 7.91 millimeters; 178 grams

The first thing that strikes you about this HONOR 70 is its curved screen on the sides, a type of design that has supporters and detractors, but that is visually very attractive. Built on a 6.67-inch OLED-panelhas a FullHD + resolution (2400 x 1080 dots) in a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is capable of reaching a refresh rate of up to 120 hertz and, to guarantee color matching, it has 100% DCPI-P3 coverage.

Already inside, we see that this HONOR 70 is captained by a Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G SoCmade up of a Kryo 670 CPU composed of 1 Cortex-A78 core at 2.5 gigahertz, 3 Cortex-A78 at 2.4 gigahertz and 4 Cortex-A55 at 1.8 gigahertz and an Adreno 642L GPU. It rests on eight gigabytes of RAM and 128 or 256 gigabytes of storage. The set is powered by a battery 4,800 milliamps with 66-watt fast charge.

In terms of connectivity, we find a fairly complete smartphone. is a device Dual SIM 5G+5Gwhose wireless section is completed with WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and compatibility with the main satellite positioning networks. Regarding connectors, we will only find a port USB-C data, headphone and charging.

The main camera, made up of three elements, is also quite remarkable. presiding over the ensemble 54 megapixel Sony IMX800 sensor with f / 1.9 number, accompanied by a 50 megapixel wide angle and macro with f / 2.2 number and a 2 megapixel depth lens with f / 2.4 number. As for the front camera, which we find behind a hole in the upper center of the screen, HONOR has mounted a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 number.

The HONOR 70 is already on sale in Spain. You can find it on the HONOR website and its price is €549 for the version with 138 gigabytes of storage, which goes up to €599 in the case of the 256 gigabyte version.