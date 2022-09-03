Top 5 e-scooters up to 400 euros: Is a cheap e-scooter worth it? The times when e-scooters were an expensive pleasure are over. There are now usable electric scooters for less than 400 euros. 3:54 p.m. tech stage

E-scooters have been available for sale for many years, but only since mid-2019 have registered models been allowed to drive legally on German roads. The very first legal e-scooter is the Metz Moover (test report) . A really great electric scooter, but at that time almost unaffordable at 2000 euros. In the meantime, it only costs a good 1200 euros in a slightly revised version. A still handsome price, but worth it for the quality offered. But in most respects it was overtaken by other e-scooters, some of which are significantly cheaper. For this we recommend our top 10 leaderboard: street-legal e-scooters .

In this leaderboard we show the best e-scooters for less than 400 euros. Because in the meantime the e-scooters have become useful in this low-price segment. They are of sufficient quality, offer an engine that can easily bring even heavier people up to maximum speed, reliable brakes and batteries for a real range of 20, in some cases even more than 30 kilometers.

tire

Air-filled tires are an important factor for the most comfortable driving experience possible. They absorb bumps and do not pass them on to e-scooters and drivers. In addition, they grip better when wet. This means that the scooter slips away less quickly and brakes more reliably. Their disadvantage: they have to be pumped up again if there is a loss of pressure and they are not puncture-proof. For example, a nail can injure the air chamber and lead to a flat tire.

On the other hand there are solid rubber tires or tires with fixed, partially open air chambers. Manufacturers call them honeycomb tires. It's harder to drive on them than on pneumatic tires. E-scooters with hard rubber tires often come with a suspension, which can then cause a spongy feeling when driving. We recommend paying attention to pneumatic tires when buying. In the past, these pneumatic tires were only available on e-scooters over 400 euros. This has changed.

engine

A motor with a rated power of 250 watts is usually enough to transport people weighing 80 kilograms or less up reasonably easy inclines. If you weigh 100 kilograms or more, you should choose a motor with 350 watts. It is also important to pay attention to the manufacturer’s information here: some e-scooters only allow a maximum payload of 100 kilograms or less.

brakes

With regard to the brakes, the German legislator prescribes two independently functioning systems. Buyers of cheap e-scooters should make sure that not one of them is a mudguard brake on the rear wheel, which is simply pressed onto the tire with your foot. A disc brake at the rear in combination with a motor brake at the front have become established on inexpensive e-scooters. When it comes to the engine brake, however, there are significant differences in quality. Some brakes can be finely dosed, others are far too abrupt.

folding mechanism

We didn't experience any real failures with the folding mechanism in our tests. However, the folding hinge may need to be readjusted or lubricated. In the price segment around 400 euros, the e-scooters all work. However, one should not expect particularly small folding dimensions. For example, it is not possible to put on the handlebars here.

Xiaomi Mi 1S Xiaomi Mi 1S

extras

High-quality and sometimes expensive e-scooters come with useful additional functions. For example, the Soflow S04 Gen 2 (test report) , which costs a good 600 euros, offers a turn signal. However, as is so often the case, such functions will eventually find their way into the entry-level segment. There is now also a turn signal on the inexpensive Soflow S03 Gen 2. If you have an e-scooter without indicators, you can retrofit it relatively easily and very cheaply. We show you how to do this in our guide to must-have accessories for e-scooters from 10 euros: locks, GPS trackers, turn signals, etc.

Some really cheap e-scooters now also offer an app. In most cases, however, their added value is limited.

battery pack

The battery is one of the most expensive components on an e-scooter. That's why you shouldn't expect any range miracles in the entry-level segment. Nevertheless, buyers should make sure that their cheap e-scooter has at least a 250-watt-hour battery. Depending on the weather, driving style, route and driver's weight, this should then cover around 20 kilometers. If you want a lot more, our range test will help : The top 10 e-scooters with the largest battery .

1st place: Xiaomi Mi 1S

The Xiaomi Mi 1S (test report) is the best legal e-scooter that you can buy for less than 400 euros. Because for the little money, Xiaomi puts together a really tempting overall package. We particularly like the simple look in combination with the good workmanship and the easy possibility of repairs.

The e-scooter offers ergonomics suitable for most drivers and is agile when driving. Light, pneumatic tires, bell, display, folding mechanism – all points that are positive for the Xiaomi Mi 1S. The braking system is also fine. We don’t like the motor, which is quite weak at 300 watts. Anyone who is a bit heavier or is looking for a lively starting behavior should rely on more power. The 275 watt hour battery could have used a little more capacity. Nevertheless, all its values ​​are above average for the price range.

2nd place: Soflow S03 Gen 2

The Solfow S03 Gen 2 is basically the little brother of the good e-scooter Soflow S04 Gen 2 (test report) . Its coloring in turquoise is striking. In some points it is even superior to the Xiaomi Mi 1S (test report) . Its motor is stronger at 350 watts and the battery is slightly more powerful at 280 watt hours. It also offers pneumatic tires on 85-inch rims. The display is large and smartly integrated. The front light is also very bright and illuminates the surroundings sufficiently at night. We think it’s good that, in contrast to the Xiaomi Mi 1S, the motor is attached to the rear wheel.

However, it does not come close to the Xiaomi in terms of processing quality. There is also not such a large selection of spare parts online as with Xiaomi.

3rd place: Kugoo Kirin S1 Pro

For well under 300 euros, the Kugoo Kirin S1 Pro (test report) is really impressive. Basically, it can even compete with the Xiaomi Mi 1S (test report) and Soflow S03 Gen 2 e-scooters, which cost 100 euros more . What it lacks for a better placement is street legal, which otherwise all e-scooters on our top list have.

We particularly like its quite stable workmanship, the high mobility thanks to the low weight and small dimensions, the powerful engine and the acceptable suspension. The battery capacity of 270 watt hours is also completely fine for the asking price. The folding mechanism is really good.

The lack of a bell and above all a disc or drum brake is less good. This increases the braking distance, which can be safety-related. The honeycomb tires are also a bit too small at 8 inches.

Nevertheless, the Kugoo Kirin is one of the best e-scooters in its price range that we have been able to test so far. Anyone looking for a cheap e-scooter for private use is well advised.

The Kugoo Kirin S1 Pro costs 270 euros at Geekmaxi (purchase link) . With the voucher code qnkA7DJP , the price is further reduced to 260 euros. Geekbuying (purchase link) and Banggood (purchase link) want about 300 euros. All prices include shipping costs. Shipping is from Europe, so there are no additional import fees.

4th place: Xiaomi Mi Essentials

The Xiaomi Mi Essentials is a slimmed-down variant of the Xiaomi Mi 1S (test report) . It has a smaller battery with 183 watt hours and a weaker motor with 250 watts. At around 300 euros, it is also one of the cheapest usable and legal e-scooters on the market. No wonder it is one of the most popular of all.

It offers a good and safe braking system and a sophisticated folding mechanism. It is also lightweight, which makes it easy to carry around when folded. This makes it ideal for commuters, for example, who transport e-scooters on public transport. Its biggest minus point is the weak motor, which basically makes it only suitable for lighter riders and flat terrain without climbs.

5th place: Doc Green Explorer ESA 1919

The Doc Green Explorer ESA 1919 (test report) often only costs around 300 euros. In return, it offers a coherent overall package, even if you have to be prepared for compromises in the details.

The honeycomb tires are common in the price segment. What is unusual, however, is that the manufacturer does without a suspension. This makes driving on cobblestones, for example, uncomfortable. According to the manufacturer, its motor has a rated output of 350 watts. However, it seems weaker, as it hardly manages to accelerate a driver weighing 85 kilograms to 20 kilometers per hour.

The brakes also take some getting used to. Because the mechanical rear wheel brake always triggers the electric front brake. This is particularly bad because the electric brake only seems to know the states on and off . Its battery is sufficiently large with 259 watt hours.

Conclusion

If you only want to spend 400 euros for an e-scooter, you can use the Xiaomi Mi 1S (test report) . Especially its battery, the motor, the braking system and the high processing quality are unbeatable in this price category. But the Soflow S03 Gen is also really good for its low price and, in contrast to the Xiaomi, even comes with a turn signal. But it is processed a little less high quality.

If you want to save even more money, you should take a look at the Doc Green Explorer ESA 1919 (test report) . This often costs around 300 euros. However, you have to make compromises in a few points. The same applies to the Xiaomi Mi Essential, which is also inexpensive. It is basically an acceptable e-scooter, but it has too weak a motor.