OnePlus Nord 2T unveiled in video

OnePlus Nord 2T is a candidate as one of the most anticipated smartphones ever before the official presentation. In addition to having been the protagonist of a fair trail of rumors in recent weeks, the mid-range of the Chinese company a few days ago was spotted in the AliExpress store with a lot of price and technical specifications. To complete the picture, a unboxing video that reveals what little there was still to know about the smartphone, starting from its real appearance.

The youtuber revealed the new member of the Nord range in more detail Sahil Karoul which accompanied the video with the first test photos of the camera, benchmarks and tests in the gaming field. The movie also definitely sheds light on technical features of OnePlus Nord 2T which include:

soc : Dimensity 1300

: Dimensity 1300 display : 6.43 “FHD + AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10 +, 1080 x 2400 pixels

: 6.43 “FHD + AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10 +, 1080 x 2400 pixels memory configurations : 8 or 12GB of LPPDR4X RAM 128 or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage (not expandable)

: camera : triple rear: 50MP main + 8MP ultra wide angle + 2MP monochrome sensor front 32MP

: drums : 4500 mAh, SuperVOOC 80W charger included in the package

: 4500 mAh, SuperVOOC 80W charger included in the package operating system: OxygenOS 12 based on Android 12

One of the most eye-catching design elements is the rear camera module formed by a large rectangular element that protrudes from the body to house the three lenses positioned in two striking circular elements. The front is more anonymous in which the front camera stands out, placed in the hole located in the upper left corner of the screen. OnePlus Nord 2T – the test model integrates 12GB of RAM – gets 622.964 points on AnTuTu; in Geekbench instead it scores 719 points in single core and 2,760 points in multi-core. Among the aspects worthy of mention that emerged from the tests is the support for the Widevine L1 codec for managing HD streaming in apps such as Netflix.

At this point, all that remains is the officialization of the smartphone by OnePlus. The price could start from 399 euros for the basic version, according to what emerged from the Aliexpress store, but more explicit confirmations are expected.