Xiaomi Mi 1S in the test: why this cheap e-scooter is so popular The Xiaomi Mi 1S only costs 400 euros and is one of the most popular e-scooters. In the test, we show why this electric scooter is actually worth it. 3:54 p.m. tech stage

The braking system works satisfactorily. The e-scooter stops quickly in the event of emergency braking, i.e. the combination of mechanical disc brakes and electric motor brakes. Free rolling is not possible with the Xiaomi Mi 1S, because the motor brake is always switched on automatically when the electric scooter exceeds a speed of five kilometers per hour and the throttle is not pressed. It’s annoying at first, but you get used to it.

The motor, rated at 300 watts, is not very powerful. On our test hill it just managed to accelerate to 17 kilometers per hour. No comparison to the Vmax VX2 (test report) , the most powerful legal e-scooter we have tested so far. The Xiaomi e-scooter drives exactly 20 kilometers per hour. Other e-scooters exhaust the 10 percent tolerance and drive 22 kilometers per hour.

The Xiaomi Mi 1S leaves an agile and stable impression when driving. The ergonomics are fine, the size of the running board is in the middle with 45 x 14 centimeters. The 8.5-inch pneumatic tires cushion some of the stones and bumps. However, there is no suspension on the Xiaomi Mi 1S. That’s why it should mainly be driven in an urban environment. On dirt roads, the Mi 1S experiences too many hits at full speed, which it passes on to the driver and its components. If you drive off-road, you should rather use the perfectly sprung IO Hawk Legend (test report) . Or to the monster e-scooter Eleglide D1 Master (test report) .

The folding mechanism is simple and functional. First, the driver moves the safety lever on the handlebars and then snaps the handlebars into place on the mudguard. The e-scooter, which is not particularly heavy at around 12.5 kilograms, can be lifted by the handlebars. Its dimensions are reduced from 108 x 43 x 114 centimeters to 108 x 43 x 48 centimeters.

The Mi 1S only has a single button below the display. This switches the e-scooter on and off, regulates the support level and the light. This double and triple occupancy does not bother you, because you quickly get used to it. The front light is quite bright, but the height cannot be varied. At least the default is good, oncoming traffic is not dazzled. The rear light turns on and off together with the front light. It does not light up when braking.

The display in the middle shows the current speed, the support levels and the remaining capacity of the battery in five bars. It is illuminated and is easy to read even in direct sunlight. If you want more information, such as the total kilometers driven, you can connect the Xiaomi Mi 1S to the Xiaomi Home app.

On the right side of the handlebar is the easy-to-use throttle grip for your thumb. He’s pleasantly easy going. The handles are rubberized and large enough not to cause pain in the hand even during long rides. Of the two brake handles, the right one actuates the engine brake. The left handle combines the engine brake with the mechanical disc brake on the rear wheel. The bell on the left side is also the hook to fix the folded handlebar to the rear fender.

The Mi 1S allows a maximum payload of 100 kilograms. We did not find an eyelet to lock the e-scooter with a lock. In the guide to must-have accessories for e-scooters , we show what options there are for protection against theft .

The rest of the workmanship also appears to be of high quality. The handlebars are tight, the rear mudguard can withstand a kick and also because there is no suspension, almost nothing wobbles. A big advantage of the Xiaomi e-scooter: Thanks to its widespread use, it is easy and usually not expensive to get spare parts. There are also many videos circulating on the Internet on how to install the new parts yourself.

In terms of looks, there are probably only a few e-scooters that are even more inconspicuous than the Xiaomi Mi 1S. Basically, everything about him is grey-black, only interrupted by a rather small Mi logo on the lower part of the handlebar. The cable management is exemplary. A single brake cable runs from the handlebars to the handlebars. Two cables can be seen in the lower part of the handlebars, which exit there to bypass the safety lever for folding the e-scooter. A few centimeters later, the cables disappear in the frame of the Mi 1S. Xiaomi has solved this excellently.

The Xiaomi Mi 1S offers a battery with a capacity of 275 watt hours, a 300 watt motor and 8.5-inch pneumatic tires for its slim price of 350 to 400 euros. What that means in everyday life, how the processing quality performs and what else the Xiaomi Mi 1S has to offer, we show here in the test report.

Our large and regularly updated top 10 list: The best e-scooters 2022 from 300 euros in the test has a clear winner: the Segway Ninebot G30D II Max (test report) . Just behind in second place is the Xiaomi Mi Scooter Pro 2 (test report) . For just 500 euros, it offers pretty much everything you would expect from a good e-scooter. But Xiaomi has another e-scooter in its range, which, like the two just mentioned, is one of the best-selling e-scooters in Germany: the Xiaomi Mi 1S.

battery pack

The battery has a capacity of 275 watt hours. This is appropriate for the low price, but still quite little overall. Xiaomi states a maximum range of 30 kilometers. This is measured under ideal conditions such as a light load, level ground, warm weather and low speed. In real terms, the value for most drivers should be significantly lower. In our case, the e-scooter transported us about 20 kilometers before it had to be connected to the included power supply for about 4 hours. We show more information about the battery in e-scooters in the list of the best range test: The top 10 e-scooters with the largest battery .

Price

The Xiaomi Mi 1S normally costs around 400 euros. However, it is regularly available for around 350 euros. If you’re lucky, you can sometimes get it even er. However, when buying it is important to make sure not to get a version with 25 kilometers per hour, which is then not permitted in Germany.

Conclusion

The Xiaomi Mi 1S is rightly at the top of the list of the most popular e-scooters. Because for just 400 euros or less, Xiaomi puts together a really tempting package. We particularly like the simple look in combination with the good workmanship and very good repairability.

The e-scooter offers ergonomics suitable for most drivers and is agile when driving. Light, bell, display, folding mechanism – all points that are positive for the Xiaomi Mi 1S. The braking system is also fine. We don't like the quite weak engine and the maximum payload, which is limited to 100 kilograms, as much. The battery could have used a little more capacity.