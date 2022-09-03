Does it always have to be the top smartphone? Save money with the previous model Myth or truth: If you buy the top smartphone from the previous year, you save money. Is that really true? TechStage checked it against current models. 8:00 p.m. tech stage

The current top s from smartphone manufacturers are great. They are fast, take great photos, have a lot of memory and, above all, they are expensive. So it sounds logical to go for the previous year’s model, after all it’s no longer up to date and the manufacturers should actually offer it cheaper. And what was great last year is far from outdated. The idea sounds good and logical – but is that really true? We have looked at the most important top models and use the cheapest available versions to show where the calculation works and where it doesn’t.

one plus

Last year’s top model is called Oneplus 9 Pro (test report) , the current model Oneplus 10 Pro (test report) . Not much has actually happened, which we more or less criticized when testing the current top model. In particular, we were a bit disappointed with the little further development of the camera. The current model is still far from bad, after all it is faster and the battery lasts longer and can be charged faster. That costs – with 819 to 598 euros, the new model is just around 220 euros more expensive. Our recommendation: The predecessor is definitely worth it!

xiaomi

Last year the top model was called the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra (test report) , this year… it doesn't exist, at least not in Germany. Because that would be the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which is only sold in Asia, in this country there is only the Xiaomi 12 Pro (test report) . Therefore, the choice is easy at first glance: The Mi 11 Ultra has the larger OLED display and a second one on the back, offers an additional telephoto lens, more RAM, the nominally stronger battery and also IP certification. The problem: The Mi 11 Ultra is almost impossible to get anymore – and if it is, it costs almost twice as much as the Xiaomi 12 Pro, which costs around 575 euros. So the choice is really difficult here.

Sony

Sony hasn't achieved large sales figures with its top models for a long time – the high sales price is certainly not entirely to blame for this. The predecessor model Sony Xperia 1 III (test report) still costs at least 904 euros at the time of writing, the successor Sony Xperia 1 IV (test report) is currently 1117 euros. The differences are rather difficult to identify: The new model offers the currently unique real optical zoom instead of a fixed focal length for telephoto shots, the faster chipset and the longer-lasting battery. On the other hand, the 200 euro surcharge for the newer model is fine – also with regard to the update supply in the future. We would – given the wherewithal – take the newer model.

Samsung

Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra (test report) from last year did a lot right, but the current Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (test report) goes a step further in several places. The main differences are the revised camera, the stronger chipset, the faster charging battery with better battery life and the stylus integrated into the device. If you look at the money, this progress hardly costs any extra: The cheapest S21 Ultra is currently 849 euros, the cheapest S22 Ultra at 899 euros. The choice in favor of the current top model is easy. However, it should not be concealed that the cheapest S21 Ultra model at the time of the test offered 12 instead of 8 GB of memory. But we don’t think that’s crucial.

Apple

With Apple, the choice is definitely easy: At the time of the article, the iPhone 12 Pro Max cost 1109 euros, the same applied to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The differences speak for the new model: 120 Hz on the display, faster chipset and a more powerful battery. At the same price nobody has to think twice.

