To get text transcripts of WhatsApp voice notes

The coronavirus pandemic has brought us new tools and improvements to existing ones to promote communication and collaboration on the Internet, especially for business groups and organizations.

Among the new tools is Stork, which arrived in the summer of 2020 to serve as alternative to well-known platforms such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, Discord, or Zoom, among othersal houses similar features for members of organizations to use within their workspaces, with a clear focus on those organizations that have adopted hybrid or remote work models.



Is defined as:

Voice, chat and video collaboration workspace for hybrid and remote teams. Better than Slack, easier than MS Teams, cooler than Discord. Made for the post-pandemic, AI-assisted asynchronous world.

Stork tries to offer an easy and intuitive user experience as well as useful tools beyond the conventional ones of collaborative platforms, including very useful functions such as text transcriptions of voice or video notes, among others.

The new alternative to Slack, Teams, Discord and more making itself known better

And speaking of transcripts, we are looking precisely now at this platform because these days it is introducing a new feature for its WhatsApp bot: speech to text transcription.

It’s about a free service that allows you to deal with voice notes, especially those that are excessively long, and that at certain times becomes unfeasible due to the lack of time to listen to them, because they are in a rather noisy location, among other things reasons.

Stork says that to use its new feature, just follow these instructions:

Forward any voice message to this WhatsApp account +16506000350 and get a transcribed text response. It is a free service. Add +16506000350 to your address book as a Stork Bot and use it within WhatsApp.

With that, users will have a text transcription of voice notes, especially those of longer duration. For the rest, Stork is a platform freemiumwhich has different pricing plans, and even is developing its presence for the metaverses of Meta Quest X, Project Gambria and Apple VR.

Perhaps with its new free feature, more users will become aware of it and be encouraged to become part of it for their own companies and organizations.

More information: Stork