It’s goodbye time! Microsoft will permanently disable Internet Explorer in 2023

THE Microsoft is ready toto kill‘ for good internet explorer in the next year. In this sense, the company has plans to launch an update for the Edge with the intention of implementing a patch that disables the old browser instead of using the windows update for that action. It is worth remembering that the browser’s retirement took place in June, with the company taking the attitude of redirecting users to use the Chromium-based navigation app. This change, by the way, should not affect companies that have already switched browsers, according to the developer itself.

Also according to Microsoft, organizations that still use Internet Explorer should migrate to Edge before the date on which it will be officially discontinued to avoid operation problems. Recently, IE came to be exploited by North Korean hackers, who took advantage of a security hole in the program. Even so, some items like the icon on the Start Menu and on the toolbar should still remain for a while. This is because the company itself states that it should not do the removal overnight. As such, it is expected to release further updates for the complete removal of the old browser during 2023.



