Tim Cook among the 100 most influential people on Earth: it’s on the cover of Time

Tim Cook returns to the Time 100 – after all like last year – and does it great, conquering himself the entire cover of the newspaper . Actually one of the 5 – that the magazine has produced for this special issue – with the other four dedicated to the actors Zendaya and Simu Liu, to the musician Mary J. Blidge and to the Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley.

Tim Cook CEO of Apple, was included in the list – which Time draws up every year – of 100 Most Influential People of 2022 . To congratulate him also Laurene Powell Jobs (widow of the late Steve) who left the helm of Apple to Cook when the disease prevented him from moving forward.

THE WIDOW’S DEDICATION BY STEVE JOBS

“Apple is Tim Cook’s life work“- writes Laurene Powell Jobs who personally took care of tracing the profile of the famous manager for Time -“and in this work Tim shows all his talents“.

Tim Cook – continues Powell Jobs – has proven to be a true leader and is masterfully leading one of the largest companies in the world. There are not many CEOs who can do as well today. One has to endure tremendous pressure at the helm of Apple. Because it is not easy to constantly evolve and progress such a large and complex society: there is an almost unimaginable burden of responsibility. Yet Tim faces daily challenges with passion, empathy, discipline, while also managing to maintain an inner balance.

In fact, it is widely believed that Tim Cook, in over 10 years at the helm of Apple, has built a reputation that goes beyond his undisputed managerial skills. He is seen as an example of moral leadership, a great technological innovator but also a philanthropist and environmentalist. His salary touched $ 100 million last year.

In describing it, Steve Jobs’ widow paraphrases Theodore Roosvelt (elected President of the United States in 1901): “Tim strives bravely, dares a lot, and spends himself on a great cause“.