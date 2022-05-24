Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4: processor unveiled by Geekbench

The hardware identikit of Galaxy Z Flip4 continues to be composed with a piece that reveals what the processor used in the next leaflet of the South Korean giant. The information comes from the Geekbench benchmark and were brought to the attention of the Net by the always active Ice Universe, a source always well informed about Samsung products.

TSMC ARCHITECTURE AT 4 NM TO IMPROVE CONSUMPTION

The test supports previous rumors confirming that Galaxy Z Flip4 will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 + SoC, a chip that should be made official very soon by Qualcomm. The main characteristics of the processor they include:

productive process TSMC at 4nm

architecture octa-core : 1 core X2 @ 3.19 GHz 3 cores A710 @ 2.75 GHz 4 core A510 @ 1.8GHz

:

The results obtained by Galaxy Z Flip4 in Geekbench are equal to 1277 points in the single core test and 3642 points in multi core. But the most important step forward compared to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (non plus) made with Samsung’s 4nm production process it will be recorded on the consumption front. Ice Universe is certain:

the 4nm TSMC version can make Samsung fans breathe a sigh of relief, the performance in terms of consumption will be better than that of the 4nm Samsung version, that’s for sure.

The new processor also has a higher operating frequency in the Prime core than the non Plus variant (up to 3.19 GHz against 3 GHz) and in the 3 Performance cores (up to 2.75 GHz against 2.5 GHz). The lower energy consumption together with a larger battery compared to the previous model – so the latest rumors say – could allow the new Galaxy Z Flip4 to offer improvements in terms of autonomy or at least offer a similar duration despite being equipped with an external screen. bigger.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 should also become part of the standard equipment of the older brother of Z Flip 4, Z Fold 4. The presentation of both remains generically set for the summer, probably in August.