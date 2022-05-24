Vivo Y72t: the new economic mobile is presented with an impressive battery

The name of the Vivo brand could not be more adjusted to the reality of the company. And it is that, after having launched the Vivo S15 and S15 Pro last week, also accompanied by the Vivo Y75 4G, the Chinese company has made the Vivo Y72t official. This now emerges as a variant of the Vivo Y72 5G that was launched last year.

This device comes with a clear focus on cheaper range without giving up 5G, so it mounts components that are consistent with it, such as the Mediatek Dimensity 700 as the main chip. Although it has other outstanding features in reference to the screen, cameras and battery that we review right now in this post.

Vivo Y72t technical sheet

FullHD+ (2,400 x 1,080px)

60Hz refresh rate DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 163.9 x 75.3 x 9.2mm

200 grams PROCESSOR Mediatek Dimension 700 RAM 8GB LPDDR4X WAREHOUSE 256GB FRONTAL CAMERA 8MP f/1.8 REAR CAMERAS Main 50 Mpx f / 1.8

2MP f/2.4 Macro BATTERY 6,000mAh

18W fast charge CONNECTIVITY WiFi 802.11

5G

Bluetooth 5.1

USB-C SOFTWARE Origin OS 1.0 based on Android 11 PRICE From 195.78 euros to change

Very balanced for its price and outstanding in battery

Design of the Vivo Y72 (left) and Vivo Y72t (right).

Looking at the design of this device, we do not see many changes in appearance compared to the standard model, beyond the obvious change in the camera module by incorporating one less sensor. It follows the aesthetic patterns of the most economical range with a front that, despite being the protagonist of the screen, reveals slightly more pronounced bevels than in the higher ranges.

There are also no surprises on the screen, mounting a 6.58-inch LCD panel that, despite being 60 Hz and incorporating this technology lower than OLED, allows it to have FullHD + resolution. All this in a body that in total weighs about 200 gramsso it is not a light mobile either.

In terms of performance we can’t expect too much fanfare either with a low range Mediatek chip. Although seeing devices like the Realme 8 5G from last year, we can see that it is not a bad processor for what is usually required of these terminals. We cannot ignore that we are talking about a device that, converting it into euros, is worth around 200 euros and has 5G.

The fact of not being able to expand the memory with a microSD card stands out. However, it wins with a 6,000 mAh battery.

Something that is striking is his memory configuration 8+128 and 8+256 GB. And not because of the combination they make, but because can’t expand storage via microSD cards. However, everything indicates that with 256 GB it could be more than enough for a majority of the public. Although it is still striking when talking about a mobile of this range, just as there are absence of NFC.

We meet one more than pleasant surprise in battery with 6,000 mAh which, at least on paper, suggest that this device will have great autonomy. Of course, the “fast charge” is in quotes because it is not really something that combines with that capacity, since it has a maximum power of 18 W.

There is little to highlight in the cameras with an 8-megapixel front and a 50-megapixel rear that is accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro lens. Other interesting details can be found in the clipping that has been done for the softwaresince we see a customization layer like OriginOS 1.0 that is still based on Android 11, despite the fact that Android 12 has already debuted in all ranges a long time ago and that Android 13 is just around the corner.

Versions and prices of the Vivo Y72t

As we have already seen, the new Vivo Y72t is available in two memory configurations, so it has different prices. In addition, you can choose three colors. At the moment, it is available only in China and there is no data on its possible arrival in other markets.