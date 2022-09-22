HomeTech NewsTikTok will ban fundraising for political campaigns

TikTok will ban fundraising for political campaigns

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
tiktok 1.jpg
tiktok 1.jpg
TikTok is making some changes to its platform ahead of the upcoming US election.

While users will be free to continue discussing political issues, they will not be able to use the platform to profit from their political campaigns.

TikTok prohibits political parties from monetizing on the platform

TikTok does not allow any type of political advertising, both in terms of ads and branded content. However, it wants to further clarify its guidelines regarding monetization features related to political issues.

As the TikTok team mentions, the accounts of politicians, political parties or government-run entities cannot be used to raise money for their campaigns. And for this, TikTok will apply a series of measures.

On the one hand, these types of accounts will not have monetization functions. That is, they will not have access to features that TikTok offers for the audience to support creators, such as tips, gifts, etc.

These changes, along with our current ban on political advertising, mean that accounts owned by governments, politicians, and political parties will not be able to give or receive money through TikTok’s monetization features, or spend money promoting their content. .

And on the other hand, these accounts cannot be used to raise funds for political campaigns, either directly or indirectly.

In other words, they will not be able to publish videos from these accounts requesting donations or promoting economic participation for their campaigns. And they also won’t be able to use TikTok posts to redirect users to a donation webpage.

One detail that the TikTok team clarifies is that the restriction on access to platform advertising by government accounts does not apply to campaigns related to public health and safety.

